CCHS Volleyball Vs. Wheatland
Campbell County’s Kaylie Neary sets the ball during a Gillette Volleyball Invite match against Wheatland on Sept. 1 at Campbell County High School in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Campbell County's volleyball team went 4-1 and just missed the championship game of the Star Valley Invite.

