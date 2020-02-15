After the first half, the Campbell County High School boys basketball team was right with visiting No. 2 Cheyenne East, trailing 34-30.
Then the Thunderbirds began to pull away, and with 3:50 left in the third, Thunderbird junior Graedyn Buell hit a three to increase his team's lead to 47-34.
Many coaches would call a timeout to try to regroup when an opponent takes a lead of 10-plus points, but Camel coach Bubba Hladky decided it was better to let them battle through.
“There’s nothing I could really say or do, other than I could give them a rest,” Bubba Hladky said. “But I want us to be able to fight through adversity, and be able to play through when you’re tired.”
East outscored Campbell County 22-10 in the third quarter, and the Thunderbirds (14-4 overall) stayed ahead during the final frame to finish with a 76-59 victory on Friday at Campbell County High School.
“It’s a mental thing. We’re not locked in, is what I’d say. We were just standing purposelessly,” Bubba Hladky said about the third quarter. “If you look back at our losses, we’ve faltered at least one of the quarters. (We) just had (one) horrific quarter.”
Camel junior Austin Robertson scored seven points in the first quarter to give his team a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Robertson and Luke Hladky ended with 21 points each to lead Campbell County (8-9 overall) in scoring.
“With Luke and (Jefferson Neary) getting guarded harder, I just need to step up and make shots,” Robertson said about his success this season. “It’s easier for me to score than it is for them, so just need to take advantage of that.”
The Camels led most of the second quarter until Thunderbird Chance Aumiller hit a deep three with 2:50 left to give his team its first lead of the quarter, 28-27. Robertson scored a 3-point bucket to retake the lead, but in the final minute, the Thunderbirds hit 1-of-2 free throws, Buell hit a three and Thunderbird leading scorer Xavier McCord stole the ball and scored a layup in the final seconds to take the 4-point lead into halftime.
The Camels started the third quarter with a Luke Hladky jumper and a Robertson drive-to-the-net layup to make it 36-34, in favor of East. But Aumiller hit a wide open jumper, and then a layup right after that. Buell scored on a jumper and Demetrius McCord hit a layup on an assist from his brother to take a 10-point lead midway through the third.
“We just kind of slowed down, stopped running. They got up. They started scoring on us and everyone started getting down,” Robertson said. “We had good looks. We just didn’t hit them, and then they took advantage of that. They got out and ran, and got some easy layups.”
East was an athletic team. Buell and Aumiller were the top quarterback-wide receiver duo in the state last season, and the McCord twins — Xavier and Demetrius — were dunking, alley-ooping and making creative plays all night.
“They got a lot of pieces to the puzzle. They got guys who can shoot it. They’re athletic. They got guys that get to the rim,” Bubba Hladky said. “It makes it challenging, but at the same time I feel like we definitely could’ve done a lot better in the second half.”
Xavier McCord led East with 20 points. Buell had 19, Aumiller 15 and Demetrius McCord 11.
Campbell County faces No. 1 Cheyenne Central (15-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the Camels’ next game of the weekend.
Central defeated Thunder Basin 65-46 on Friday to start its weekend road trip in Gillette. It comes down to playing a full game, instead of allowing a team a big quarter that buries the Camels, Bubba Hladky said.
