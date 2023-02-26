As the first season of sanctioned girls wrestling in Wyoming wrapped up, both Thunder Basin High School coach Mikah Kadera and Campbell County High School coach Jace Jensen believe their programs could double in size as the legitimacy of the sport brings in new recruits.

“Sheridan, Star Valley, Pinedale and all had 10-20 girls and depth definitely helps,” Kadera said. “Our girls continued to get better and place and it’s very exciting. I think we will have double the girls and those girls can help the new girls’ goals to place.”

