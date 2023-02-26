Campbell County freshman Ellie Bouzis faces off with Glenrock freshman Gillian Holman in a 110-pound match during the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Thunder Basin junior Aspen Henry, top, attempts to pin Cheyenne East senior Emmaray VanDell in a 120-pound match during the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Campbell County freshman Karlie Balfanz, top, wrestles Glenrock freshman Clarissa Schenck in a 130-pound match during the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Campbell County freshman Ellie Bouzis faces off with Glenrock freshman Gillian Holman in a 110-pound match during the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Thunder Basin junior Aspen Henry, top, attempts to pin Cheyenne East senior Emmaray VanDell in a 120-pound match during the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Campbell County freshman Karlie Balfanz, top, wrestles Glenrock freshman Clarissa Schenck in a 130-pound match during the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
As the first season of sanctioned girls wrestling in Wyoming wrapped up, both Thunder Basin High School coach Mikah Kadera and Campbell County High School coach Jace Jensen believe their programs could double in size as the legitimacy of the sport brings in new recruits.
“Sheridan, Star Valley, Pinedale and all had 10-20 girls and depth definitely helps,” Kadera said. “Our girls continued to get better and place and it’s very exciting. I think we will have double the girls and those girls can help the new girls’ goals to place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.