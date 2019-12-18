The Gillette Wild recently competed in the largest event in the North American Tier III Hockey League.
All of the 34 NA3HL teams congregated at the NSC Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota, from Sunday through Tuesday to compete in cross-division play at the NA3HL Showcase in front of coaches and scouts from colleges and higher level junior hockey programs.
“At the end of the day, we’re about development and advancement, and this is a good opportunity for the advancement piece,” Wild coach Taylor Shaw said. “And it’s nice to play teams outside of your division, so we had the opportunity to play a couple of East Coast teams, and it’s good for our guys to see that.”
Several Wild players had conversations with coaches and scouts, Shaw said.
The Wild (15-14) went 1-2 at the Showcase, finishing the three-game weekend on a high note with a 4-3 overtime victory over the New England Knights (10-13), a team from Raynham, Massachusetts.
“We kind of set ourselves back a little bit, but the guys fought back,” Shaw said. “That was good to see. The effort was there in the back half of the game.”
Wild forward Declan Young scored the game-winner 32 seconds into overtime to give them their only victory in Minnesota.
Gillette trailed 3-1 after the first period before Nathaniel Fanning and Austin Newson scored to bring the game to a 3-all tie at the end of regulation.
“We gave up two goals in the first 5 minutes of the hockey game, and we could’ve went into shell-shock mode, and our guys found a way to just keep battling,” Shaw said.
In the second game of the Showcase on Monday, the Wild lost 5-1 to the Peoria (Illinois) Mustangs (14-12). Fanning scored the only goal, assisted by George Stilson and Caleb Sanborn.
In the opening Showcase game, the Wild trailed 4-1 going into the third period against the Skylands (New Jersey) Kings (12-14). Wild forwards Tyler Kaminksi and Sanborn mounted a comeback effort, scoring a goal each in the third period, but they couldn’t get a fourth, and the Wild lost 4-3.
Newcomer Kobe Kitagawa, an Alpharetta, Georgia, native, scored a goal and added an assist on Sunday in his first game with the Wild.
On Friday, the Wild lost to the Sheridan Hawks 7-1 in new head coach Taylor Shaw’s first official game at the helm of the program.
The Wild gave up seven unanswered goals before forward Jacob Sundgren stopped a shutout with a goal in the final 15 seconds of the third period. The team jumped on a bus a couple of hours after the Sheridan game and drove through the night about 10 hours to Minnesota.
“We’re a great team, we just need to figure out how we can capitalize,” Sundgren said after Friday’s game. “We’ve done it before, and I know we can do it again. We just got to come together.”
Some of the Wild players went to their hometowns directly after the Showcase ended in Minnesota for their holiday break. Shaw stayed in his native Minnesota to watch high school hockey games and scout for Wild prospects.
They have a 13-day break before playing the Sheridan Hawks at Sheridan’s Whitney Rink in the M&M Center on Dec. 31.
“It’s needed,” Tyler Kaminski said about the break while traveling home with his family to Rockford, Michigan. “It’s a long season, and (it) gives guys a chance to recover a little bit and get back to it.”
