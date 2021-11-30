WYBA hosts first annual Thanksgiving Tip-Off youth basketball tournament

Twenty-two teams from Wyoming and South Dakota met for the first annual Thanksgiving Tip-Off youth basketball tournament Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
It was the second tournament hosted by the Wyoming Youth Basketball Association, an organization associated with the American Athletic Union. AAU is one of the most popular and competitive traveling sports organizations in the country.
Teams registered in the tournament were automatically registered to compete in AAU tournament in the future, WYBA co-founder Dana Miller said. Stan Quash, a representative for AAU from California, traveled to the tournament and was impressed with Cam-plex’s facilities.
“I had an opportunity to tour and see some of the facilities here and there’s a whole lot of opportunities here in Gillette,” Quash said. “There’s a lot of opportunities for AAU to continue to grow here.”
The Thanksgiving Tip-Off was no regular basketball tournament. The teams were divided into eight different age groups (four boys, four girls) and played in a marathon of two-minute games.
The tournament format was a way to present a unique playing experience for the players. Games started with a tie score and just two minutes on the clock with six full-courts seeing action simultaneously.
Saturday’s tournament was the first AAU tournament held in Northeast Wyoming, and possibly the entire state, Miller said.
“This is getting our teams playing opportunities,” Miller said. “We’re creating more opportunities for kids to play basketball and since we’re hosting it here locally, the kids don’t have to travel.”
The tournament was made possible with the recent purchase of 12 free-standing basketball hoops by the Campbell County Public Land Board in September. There was only one bid by Universal Athletic of Gillette that came in for roughly $69,998.
“We wanted to develop tournaments in our area so we weren’t traveling for extended periods,” WYBA co-founder Kevin Couch said. “We’re also part of the sports tourism advisory committee and the idea was to build home-grown events that bring more teams into our community.”
The tournament used the same flooring that was used for the second annual Pepsi Cup, a youth soccer tournament that saw 67 teams compete at Cam-plex in January.
The WYBA has no plans of slowing down following this weekend’s tournament. Miller and Couch have another tournament schedule at Cam-plex in February.
“It is really cool to have a long-term vision and an idea come to life,” Couch said. “We really are like five or six years down the road from the whole idea so to get to where we’re at right now is greatly satisfying. Now we just want keep growing it and keep making it bigger.”
