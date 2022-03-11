The Gillette Wild junior hockey team made program history with a 6-2 win over the Bozeman Icedogs on Friday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
The win completed a two-game sweep of the Icedogs in the first round of the Fraser Cup Playoffs to give Gillette its first playoff series win in the team's 11-year history.
The Wild beat Bozeman 4-1 in game one on Wednesday in Montana. The two teams traveled to Gillette to finish the series this weekend.
Behind a big home crowd, the Wild jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period. Alex Duchemin opened the scoring with a goal assisted by brothers Isaac Young and Declan Young. Saizha Norwegian made it 2-0 with a goal assisted by Tucker Lien and Sky Solig. Isaac Young scored the Wild's third goal assisted by Zack Slinger and Tristan Baker.
Bozeman battled back in the second period and erased Gillette's three-goal lead with two unanswered goals to make it 3-2 going into the final 20 minutes. But the Wild answered back with three more goals in the third period to close the game out 6-2.
Tucker Lien scored off assists by Nate Fanning and Baker, Brock Trboyevich scored off assists by Norwegian and Solig and Isaac Young rounded out the scoring with his third goal of the series assisted by Declan Young and Trboyevich.
Jack Orchard earned the win in net for Gillette with 30 saves on 32 shots.
"I feel phenomenal," second-year coach Ethan Hayes said. "I'm super proud and extremely happy. It just feels super good right now."
The Wild will move on the the Frontier Division finals for the first time in team history. Gillette will play a best-of-three series next week with the winner of the Helena Bighorns and the Great Falls Americans.
