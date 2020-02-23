Sheridan spotted the Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team 24 points Saturday, setting the tone for a lopsided 77-36 TBHS win in Gillette.
Junior Sydney Solem started the scoring early for the Bolts with an opening and-one layup, then paced the early blowout with nine first quarter points to start the period 24-0 and finish it 24-2.
Senior Jersie Taylor added seven points in the frame as Thunder Basin showed the Broncs early why the Bolts are the state’s No. 1-ranked Class 4A squad.
The lead swelled to 42-14 by halftime and the challenge became staying focused on the court.
“It was a good game to work on our intensity the whole game, because we came out strong,” TBHS Braidi Lutgen said. “To start 24-0 and keep the intensity throughout the game was great.”
The Bolts (16-5) have won 12 straight games, and their fast starts and unrelenting pressure have been the key. It was no different Saturday, as TBHS already had a double-digit lead after only three minutes of play.
As the Bolts were flexing their muscle on the offensive side of the court, their defense stifled the Broncs at the other end, forcing six first-quarter turnovers and only allowing two points. Sheridan finally scored with 25 seconds left in the period, following a corner 3-pointer by Taylor that gave TBHS a 24-0 lead.
“We’ve just been working on our starts. We know that if we come out fast, it’s a lot easier to get ahead and play ahead,” Solem said. “That just helps us keep our momentum to get it started and keep it rolling.”
Sheridan managed to pick up its pace offensively in the second quarter, but it couldn’t match the Bolts. Juniors Kinsley Larson, Kate Hladky and Breckyn Hamlin all knocked down 3-pointers for Thunder Basin on the way to a commanding 42-14 lead at halftime.
Over the last four games, Thunder Basin has shined on defense, holding Sheridan and three ranked opponents to just an average of 45 points per game. Offensively, the team has shown an ability to break down several looks opposing defenses throw its way.
“I think we’re executing our offense really well,” Taylor said. “If a team throws a zone at us or if a team has a really good man, we have sets for either of those. We’ve definitely worked on those and our offense has come a long way.”
Sheridan ran a 2-3 zone against the Bolts for much of the game, and the Bolts were more than happy to take the open looks from outside.
“Zones have been good for us since we’ve been shooting really well as a team,” Taylor said.
Thunder Basin kept its foot on the gas to start the second half as well, scoring 17 points in the first five minutes of the third.
McGrath and juniors Elsa Clark and Brooke Conklin all made 3-pointers during that stretch and the 59-19 lead triggered a running clock for the rest of the game.
The Bolts led 68-25 after the third and played out the fourth to seal the 77-36 win.
With the victory, TBHS is left with just one regular season game left Thursday at home against Campbell County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.