The Sheridan Hawks defeated the Gillette Wild in both their games over the weekend.
On Friday, the Hawks won 6-0 at Spirit Hall Ice Arena, out-shooting the Wild 47-24 in the contest. On Saturday, the Hawks defeated the Wild 7-2, to complete the sweep at Sheridan’s Whitney Rink in the M&M Center.
The Wild’s Caleb Sanborn and Declan Young recorded the two goals for the team.
Gillette (16-20) will play the Butte Cobras (6-31) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
