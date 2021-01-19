When it comes to excelling at athletics, there’s no substitution for hard work and preparation.
While top-of-the-line facilities and equipment are always coveted, they take a back seat to the dedication of student-athletes on and off the field.
Thunder Basin High School has taken a big step in motivating its student-athletes in their work and preparation by installing a 51-seat film room.
The renovated room, which features two projectors and three rows of padded seats, gives students and coaches the feeling of a college campus, said Mike Daniel, associate principal at TBHS.
“It was just a really big need to get a space where these kids and the coaches could do their film stuff,” Daniel said. “We have a lot of varsity coaches who don’t have a classroom in the building … so they were using other teachers’ classrooms.”
The 51 seats in the film room cost about $20,000 and was a joint project for the Thunder Basin Booster Club and the Campbell County School District, Daniel said. The projectors in the room were bought when the school opened in 2017 and have been used by coaches for the past four years.
The risers holding the second- and third-row seats upright were built by Thunder Basin workshop students as part of a final project for class, Daniel said.
Overall, the film room has been a two- to three-year project, but it’s not just intended for only use by the school’s athletics programs.
“Anybody can use it that wants to as long as they’re a Thunder Basin teacher or coach,” Daniel said. “The main rule that we have is the in-season programs get first dibs.
“During the school day, any teacher in our building can use it. They just have to sign up for it ahead of time.”
That includes things like special presentations or for other programs, like the marching band reviewing film of its shows.
The 51 seats in the room makes it a perfect fit for two classes to use together when a guest speaker visits, Daniel said.
“It’s just a nice space where it’s not just classroom, but more business-like,” Daniel said.
The first to use the new film room were members of the Bolts football team. They prepared for their three playoff games by watching film with the new projectors, Daniel said.
“It’s super nice,” said senior Jaxon Pikula. “The seats are comfortable, which is obviously a plus.”
While Daniel doesn’t anticipate social distancing being required forever, he said the school is observing COVID-19 public health requirements in the film room as in any other classroom.
“When football was in there, we split it so we just had defense in there at one point and then offense,” Daniel said. “Everyone was masked up and kids had two to three seats between them. We just treat it with the same rules as a classroom. We’re doing mandatory masks.”
While the new film room gives TBHS a boost academically, the importance of meticulous preparation is crucial for most athletic programs, Daniel said. Sports like football, basketball, soccer and wrestling use film more and more as regional and state tournaments get closer.
“Some programs watch a ton of film and some don’t,” Daniel said. “It’s an advantage for sure just for the programs that watch film a lot. The best part, though, is that it’s just a great benefit for our kids.”
Daniel, the defensive line coach for the Bolts football team, noticed a big difference in attitude and posture during Thunder Basin’s playoff run when they were able to use the film room for the first time.
“Now they’re sitting in a nice, comfortable chair and they’re sitting up tall,” Daniel said. “It makes kids take it a lot more serious.”
Pikula, who led Class 4A in rushing touchdowns this past season, said film study is huge for a successful program like Thunder Basin.
“Film helps you kind of dissect the team you’re playing that week and it also helps you correct the mistakes you had in the previous game,” Pikula said. “When you’re watching the team you play that week you can try and pinpoint weaknesses you can target … something that you can kind of attack during the game.”
While Pikula is a senior and he’ll soon move on to college, he said the room will be a big asset for the school going forward.
“It’s a really nice feeling going from watching in one of our coach’s classrooms,” Pikula said. “Yeah, it gets the job done, but you just feel like you’re borrowing it. When there’s a film room made for not just football, but all the sports, it makes the student-athletes feel a little more special.
“Seeing how much the school cares about them, maybe they should put in a little more effort into showing back up for the school.”
Final renovations on the room were completed last week and athletic teams and teachers are welcome to sign up to use it going forward, Daniel said.
