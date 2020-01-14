The Gillette College women’s basketball team is ranked No. 25 in the most recent NJCAA Division I women’s basketball rankings that came out Monday.
The Pronghorns won a pair of conference games last week, 81-46 over Central Wyoming College on Saturday and 68-39 over Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday, to put them at 16-2 overall on the season.
It is their first time being nationally ranked this season. The team already has as many victories as it had all of last season.
There are two other ranked teams in Region IX (Gillette’s region): No. 7 Western Nebraska Community College (16-1) and No. 22 Casper College (14-3). Casper dealt Gillette one of its two losses in early December.
Gillette College men’s basketball received votes in the poll voting this week, but the team was not ranked.
