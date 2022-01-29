Branden Werkele has been dreaming of running track and field in college since he started the sport seven years ago.
Werkele, a senior at Campbell County High School, made that dream officially come true last month by signing to run at Chadron State College in Nebraska.
Werkele has slowly cemented himself as one of Campbell County’s best runners on both the boys indoor and outdoor track and field teams.
As a junior, Werkele finished second in the 200-meter dash at the Class 4A outdoor state meet with a time of 23.24 seconds and finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.41. He was also a part of the Camels’ 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relay teams that both finished third at the outdoor state meet.
Last winter, Werkele finished second in the 200-meter dash at the Class 4A indoor state track meet with a time of 22.65 and finished third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.62. He was a part of the Camels’ state championship 4x200 meter relay team and the 4x400 meter relay team that finished fourth.
Werkele was named all-state as a junior for both indoor and outdoor track and field.
After emerging as one of the fastest runners in the state last year, Werkele is already off to a solid start to his senior season of indoor track. In the season-opening meet in Casper, Werkele won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.11 and finished second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.69.
During last weekend’s Campbell County Invite, Werkele again won the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.60 and was a part of Campbell County’s winning relay team in the 1600-meter sprint medley.
The opportunity to continue his running career in college was a humbling experience for Werkele. After visiting Chadron State’s campus, he immediately felt comfortable in the smaller college atmosphere.
The Camel senior plans to major in business and minor in exercise science. His goal after college is to own his own gym so he can one day train athletes like he’s been trained himself.
Werkele’s favorite part about his time at CCHS has been the friends he’s been able to make along the way. He also appreciates the relationship he’s built with longtime Camel coach Tom Holm through the course of his high school career.
With the college decision now behind him, Werkele is looking forward to a strong finish to his track and field career at CCHS.
“It’s definitely a huge relief to now just be able to focus on track,” Werkele said. “I’m very excited because it’s always been a dream of mine to compete at the next level and I’m excited to start that next year.”
Track and field is a year-round sport in college, which is another aspect Werkele is looking forward to in Chadron. But first, Werkele doesn’t want to leave Gillette before winning some hardware at both the indoor and outdoor state meets.
“It’s definitely very important to me to end strong here,” Werkele said. “I just want to finish strong and go out and win state with my friends.”
