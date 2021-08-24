Campbell County High School has won plenty of state championships in the last 20 years.
The Camels have won 11 girls basketball titles, five boys basketball titles, 15 cross-country titles and two football titles to name a few. They haven’t hung up a banner for volleyball since 2000.
Last year’s team had plenty of talent, but the Camels were bounced in the first round of the regional tournament by Thunder Basin. Campbell County finished the season 6-12.
Former coach Marcy Befus resigned during the offseason after two years at the helm. Wendi Ruby is entering her first season as the varsity coach after being hired in June.
Ruby was the head varsity coach for Sheridan from 2006-13. She won a state championship in 2011 and multiple regional championships for the Broncs in that span.
Ruby moved to Gillette in 2014 and coached at Sage Valley Junior High for a season before moving up to Campbell County’s freshman team for two seasons. She coached the Camels’ sophomore team for a year before returning to the freshman level, where she stayed until taking the varsity job.
Ruby is a familiar face to senior Tatum Brown and most of her varsity teammates. Ruby was Brown’s former coach when she was working her way up the Camels volleyball program.
“It’s definitely different, but considering that we’ve had Ruby with us this entire time, it’s not too much of a change,” Brown said. “She sees a different point of view and we’re willing to adjust to that. She’s been with us this whole ride.”
Having a familiarity with Campbell County volleyball already, Ruby is ready to set the bar high for this year’s team. A big measure of success for the Camels will be how far the players can grow together off the court.
“We just want to put Camel volleyball back on the map,” Ruby said. “Our goal is to obviously win games but more important to get these girls syncing as a team and being able to set aside their differences and be good teammates.
“We have to want what’s best for each other and to be successful, we have to do it together.”
Brown is motivated to help her new coach get back to the top of Class 4A. While she’ll only have one year to play for Ruby, Brown wants to take full advantage of it.
“This is my last year and I just want to leave a mark and show Ruby that we can take this and start a new legacy for her,” Brown said. “She did leave a legacy in Sheridan and I just want to be able to make Campbell County the way it used to be.
“We used to be rivals against everyone and we used to be a really good team and I just want to be that team again.”
The Camels graduated four seniors from last year’s varsity team. Three of the graduated seniors moved on to play a sport in college, including Taylor Fischer (volleyball, Dawson Community College), Shaelea Milliron (basketball, University of Jamestown) and Lauryn Love (track and field, University of Arizona).
“Our four seniors that we lost, they all played an important role and they all played very important positions,” Brown said. “Each of us just has to be ready to step up and fill in.”
Replacing four key players will be an immediate challenge for Ruby in her first season at CCHS but she feels confident after having more than 50 girls at the first day of practice last Monday.
Top-returners from last year’s team including senior Azia Fichter at setter, Brown as a defensive specialist and senior Emma Daly as a middle. Sophomore Sydnee Streitz, a solid freshman hitter for last year’s team, is out with a knee injury, Ruby said.
“Sydnee had a big voice just as a freshman last year so we were all pretty pumped to have her,” Brown said. “It’s unfortunate that she did hurt herself but we just have to work around it and adjust.
“We all hold a very important voice and we all just have to work as a team and really focus on being more of a bond and less of an individual this year.”
The Camels will have just two weeks of practice to get back up to speed before starting the season at the Cheyenne Invite on Friday.
“We’ve been working a lot on team chemistry and having a positive mindset and just focusing on the mental aspects of the game,” Ruby said. “As far as the physical attributes, we’re getting lots of ball touches and ball handling early. Then as we progress, we’ll start doing some more team stuff to try and find the right chemistry and dynamic between the kids.”
After not having coached at the varsity level in eight years, Ruby has enjoyed getting back to the speed and pace of the game at the highest level.
“It’s fun to be back in this competitive atmosphere and doing more of the game-planning and scouting and stuff like that for other teams,” Ruby said. “It’s fun to be back in the thick of it.”
The short turnaround between the first day of practice and the first match of the season makes conditioning a big factor early on in the season, Ruby said. Campbell County’s home-opener will be Sept. 3 as the Camels and Thunder Basin host the Gillette Invite.
