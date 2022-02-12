The Campbell County High School indoor track team had a strong showing at the Broncs Invitational on Friday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House. The Camels won 13 events on the day, including eight on the girls’ side and five on the boys.
Senior Sydalee Brown led the way for the Camels and won three events Friday. Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.36 seconds, the 200-meter run with a time of 26.51 and the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet, 8.5 inches.
Charlotte Marasco won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.76, Aubry DeWine won the long jump with a distance of 17-0.25 and McKenna Hayes won the shot put with a throw of 41-6.75. The Camel girls’ team of Brown, DeWine, Marasco and Nyomi Moore won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 47.95 seconds and the team of DeWine, Reilly Wilson, Ashley McNally and Kendra Jensen won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:38.54.
Moore and McNally tied for second in the high jump at 5-0 and Moore finished second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.60. DeWine finished second in the 200-meter run with a time of 27.94 and Madison Melinkovich finished second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:36.33. Jensen and Makeelie Hink finished third and fourth behind Melinkovich with times of 13:42.16 and 14:24.70 respectively.
Madison Edwards finished third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.46 and Wilson finished fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:37.95.
The Thunder Basin girls team won one event on the day. Madison Lubben won the 400-meter run with a time of 1:05.42.
Katelyn Mansheim finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.21 and Adelynn Matthews finished second in the long jump with a distance of 15-6.75. The Bolts’ team of Jayden Friedly, Chloe Crabtree, Raelee Caldwell and Abigale Hyttinen finished second in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:51.67.
The team of Friedly, Kaylee Terry, Rylee Brandon and Emelyn Schlekeway finished third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:19.13. Abby Arnold finished second in the 800-meter run (2:33.25) and 1600-meter run (5:37.18) and Friedly finished third in the 55-meter dash (7.65). Kailynne Fitzpatrick finished fourth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.80.
Crabtree finished fifth in the 200-meter run (28.73), Schlekeway finished fifth in the 400-meter run (1:07.07), Caldwell finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.81), Kyrie Garrison finished fifth in the high jump (4-6), Hyttinen tied for fourth in the pole vault (9-0) and Jalyn Shepherd finished fifth in the shot put (35-6.75).
The Camel boys won four individual events and one relay. Branden Werkele won the 200-meter run (22.83), Braik Hurm won the 1600-meter run (4:37.14), Remar Pitter won the high jump (6-0) and Ian Carter won the long jump (19-7.75). The team of Pitter, Werkele, Carter and Brady Tompkins won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:33.58.
Hurm finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.08 and Jon Garibay finished second in the 200-meter run with a time of 24.61. The team of Brant Morrison, Deacon Cain, Val McAdams and Mason Miranda finished second in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:31.11.
Thunder Basin’s Steven Mansheim was the lone event-winner for the Bolts boys. Mansheim won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.24. Nolan Hottell finished second in the high jump (5-10) and the team of Mansheim, Hottell, Kyle Papenfuss and Bradley Ekstrom finished second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:45.51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.