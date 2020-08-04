The Gillette Thunder Speedway is cruising through the summer racing schedule, with a little over a month remaining after Saturday's event.
Saturday was a regular race night at the speedway, but it was still host to racers from Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado and Montana.
Gillette's Eddie Kirchoff, Rozet's Tom Manning, and Upton's Steven Gerber were a few of the Wyoming racers to win the featured race in their individual class.
The next race on the Thunder Speedway's schedule is the Wissota Mod-4 Black Jack Special on Saturday. The final event of the summer is the 20th Annual East-West Clash, which is scheduled for Sept. 4-6.
Wissota Late Model
A Feature 1
1. Steven Gerber, Upton; 2. Teresa Schuler, Gillette; 3. Jim Hawkins, Gillette; 4. Tim Gerber, Upton
Heat 1
1. Eddie Kirchoff, Gillette; 2. Steven Gerber, Upton; 3. Teresa Schuler, Gillette; 4. Jim Hawkins, Gillette; 5. Mike Johnson, Upton; 6. Tim Gerber, Upton
Wissota Midwest Mods
A Feature 1
1. Kyle Harkin, Hermosa, SD; 2. Scott Edwards, Gillette; 3. Justin Williams, Gillette. 4. Duane Manning, Gillette; 5. Travis Soper, Gillette; 6. Michael Rogers, Billings, MT.; 7. Jeremy Cole, Gillette; 8. Toby Smith, Gillette; 9. Trent Jones, Gillette; 10. Torey Rush, Gillette
Heat 1
1. Scott Edwards, Gillette; 2. Kolby Weight, Gillette; 3. Trent Jones, Gillette; 4. Duane Manning, Gillette; 5. Heather Mertens, Gillette
Heat 2
1. Kyle Harkin, Hermosa, SD; 2. Justin Williams, Gillette; 3. Michael Rogers, Billings, MT; 4. Jeremy Cole, Gillette; 5. Travis Soper, Gillette; 6. Toby Smith, Gillette
Wissota Mod Four
A Feature 1
1. Tom Manning, Rozet; 2. Clint Jensen, Midland, SD; 3. Jeff Kittle, Casper; 4. Case Hinkins, Billings, MT; 5. Shelli Lind, Gillette; 6. Mike Lind, Gillette
Heat 1
1. Tom Manning, Rozet; 2. Jeff Kittle, Casper; 3. Shelli Lind; 4. Garrett Bietz, Gillette; 5. Case Hinkins, Billings, MT; 6. Clint Jensen, Midland, SD; 7. Robert Harley, Casper; 8. Mike Lind, Gillette
IMCA Hobby Stock
A Feature 1
1. John Garrigan Jr., Rapid City, SD; 2. Casey Jacobson, Gillette; 3. Brandon Kauth, Rapid City, SD; 4. Walter Hoxie, Upton
Heat 1
1. John Garrigan Jr., Rapid City, SD; 2. Casey Jacobson, Gillette; 3. Brandon Kauth, Rapid City, SD; 4. Walter Hoxie, Upton
IMCA Modified
A Feature 1
1. Eddie Kirchoff, Gillette; 2. Austin Long, Gillette; 3. Marty Erivez Jr., Gillette; 4. Ryan Renken, Gillette; 5. Casey Renken, Gillette; 6. Rob Hoffman, Gillette; 7. Jamie Christopherson, Gillette; 8. Matt Christopherson, Gillette; 9. Galen Gunzenhauser, Casper; 10. Darrick Duvall, Gillette
Heat 1
1. Eddie Kurchoff, Gillette; 2. Matt Christopherson, Gillette; 3. Casey Renken, Gillette; 4. Rob Hoffman, Gillette; 5. Austin Long, Gillette
Heat 2
1. Jamie Christopherson, Gillette; 2. Ryan Renken, Gillette; 3. Marty Erivez Jr., Gillette; 4. Galen Gunzenhauser, Gillette; 5. Darrick Duvall, Gillette
Dwarf
A Feature 1
1. Roger Peel, Casper; 2. Stephen Tygard, Colorado Springs; 3. Mike Oakley, Casper; 4. Rod Gardner, Glenrock; 5. Dan Tripp, Evansville
Heat 1
1. Stephen Tygard, Colorado Springs; 2. Roger Peel, Casper; 3. Mike Oakley, Casper; 4. Kenny Johnson, Bar Nunn; 5. Rod Gardner, Glenrock; 6. Dan Tripp, Evansville
