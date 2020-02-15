TBHS senior Molly Strub scored an and-one layup on the first possession of the game Friday night, which should’ve been a warning sign for No. 1 Cheyenne Central.
The third-ranked Thunder Basin girls basketball started the game on a 7-0 run to set the tone on its home court and used a stellar defensive performance to lead the Central Indians 28-13 at halftime. Central managed to cut the deficit down to seven points in the third quarter, but TBHS refocused and pulled away for the 65-44 win.
“It’s very exciting. We definitely came in very intense, very ready,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “I told them that I was proud of their intensity and their ability to come out that way and keep that intensity the entire game.”
While Strub gave the Bolts an early spark, it was her senior teammate Jersie Taylor who carried most of the scoring duties. After nine points in the first half, Taylor dropped 12 in the third quarter and was key in the Bolts’ effort to fight off Central’s comeback attempt.
Defensively, Lutgen said it was “absolutely” the best game her team has played this season. That was evident after TBHS held the No. 1 team in the state to 13 points in the first half.
“We just stayed focused on defense, rotated hard, didn’t take a possession off. Those kinds of things,” Lutgen said. “To give up 13 points in a half to a team like that is pretty dang good.”
Coming into the game, another key to victory for the Bolts was making some outside shots and they wasted no time finding the bottom of the net.
Taylor and juniors Sydney Solem and Gabby Drube all made 3s during the first quarter. Strub, who converted one of two and-one opportunities, added five points, as TBHS made a statement by leading 18-7 after the first quarter.
Thunder Basin’s offense slowed down a little in the second quarter, but its defense didn’t and it held Central to just six points.
After Central scored the opening bucket of the second quarter, the Bolts responded with a 6-0 run. Marissa Chatfield scored on an offensive rebound and Taylor scored two layups a minute apart to take the 24-9 lead with 4:30 remaining.
The lead was still 15 points at 28-13 going into the halftime break, but the Indians returned to the court just as a top-ranked team would be expected to.
Central started the second half on an 8-1 run and cut the lead down to 29-21 near the six-minute mark and then down to 35-28 with 3:15 left. But Taylor had an answer waiting and scored 11 of her 12 third quarter points in the final 4 minutes.
With Central’s Jordan Jones and Ellie Fearneyhough in foul trouble, part of Thunder Basin’s halftime talk was about driving it at the defense. Taylor did just that in the third, scoring three layups, making three free throws and also draining a 3.
“Honestly, while I’m playing I can never remember how much I’m scoring, but I knew I had to get to the rim,” said Taylor, who finished with 21 points. “I knew that I could draw fouls and a couple of their girls were in foul trouble.”
“I was intense. I was ready.”
Taylor scored the final five points of the third quarter and the TBHS lead was back in the “Comfortable” category, as it went into the fourth quarter up 46-32.
It didn’t take long for the Bolts to put the game on ice after that. Solem scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, before Breckyn Hamlin made a 3-pointer to cap a 7-2 run with 4:15 left.
Lutgen thought Thunder Basin’s defense slackened a little in the third quarter, but it returned to top-notch form during the run to start the fourth. TBHS forced five turnovers in the first 3 minutes 30 seconds and Hamlin’s 3 made it 53-34.
“Everyone played their role on defense and that helped a lot,” Taylor said. “When everyone does that, we see the other team shut down or break down.”
The Bolts put an exclamation point on the win during the final minute, as Brooke Conklin came off the bench and swished a pair of 3-pointers to trigger the celebrations.
“It feels good. All the girls were pumped in the locker room,” Taylor said. “We knew they we were No. 1 and we knew we could beat them, so it’s just a good feeling all around.”
The weekend of tough competition isn’t over, as the Bolts turn turn their attention to No. 2 Cheyenne East on Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for noon at Thunder Basin High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.