The Campbell County High School girls indoor track and field team finished second during this weekend's state indoor track meet at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
The Campbell County girls finished with a team score of 100, trailing only Cheyenne Central's score of 103.33. The Camel boys finished fourth with a score of 59, the Thunder Basin girls finished fifth with a score of 47 and the Thunder Basin boys finished 14th with a score of 10.5.
The Camels won three individual events and one relay during the state meet. Senior Sydalee Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.23 seconds and the 200-meter run with a time of 25.89. Senior Remar Pitter won the long jump with a distance of 23 feet, 6 inches.
The Camel girls team of Brown, Nyomi Moore, Aja Roberts and Aubry DeWine set a new state record in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:45.38. The team beat the old state record of 1:46.32 set by Campbell County's Kaylee Hove, Olivia McCann, Kassidy Wanke and Makayla Pzinski in 2015.
Charlotte Marasco finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.80 seconds, McKenna Hayes finished second in the shot put with a throw of 40-2.75, and Moore finished second in the long jump with a distance of 18-0.5. The Camel girls 4x400-meter relay team finished second with a time of 4:15.20.
Moore finished third in the 55-meter dash (7.51), Aubry DeWine finished third in the long jump (17-5.5), Ashley McNally tied for fourth in the high jump (5 feet), Moore finished fifth in the 200-meter run (26.82), Averi DeWine finished fifth in the 800-meter run (2:26.26) and the Camel girls 4x800-meter relay team finished fifth (10:25.01).
Aubry DeWine finished sixth in the 200-meter run (26.86), Brown finished seventh in the triple jump (33-5), Roberts finished eighth in the 400-meter run (1:02.32), Madison Edwards finished eighth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.45) and Aysha Kratz finished eighth in the pole vault (9-6).
For the Camel boys, Pitter finished tied for second in the high jump at a height of 6-2, third in the 200-meter run with a time of 22.94 and fourth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.65. The Camel boys finished fourth in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay (3:47.77) and Ian Carter finished fourth in the long jump (20-6.75).
Braik Hurm finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (4:36.04), Branden Werkele finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.18) and sixth in the 55-meter dash (6.71), Brady Tompkins finished sixth in the long jump (20-2.5), Hurm finished eighth in the 3200-meter run (10:15.22) and Cooper Stevens finished eighth in the shot put (49-1.75).
The Camel boys finished fifth in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:35.21, sixth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:39.17 and seventh in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:49.29.
The Thunder Basin girls placed in 10 events during the state meet. The team of Rylee Brandon, Abby Arnold, Mallory Jones and Madison Lubben finished second in the 4x800-meter relay (9:57.11).
Jayden Friedly, Raelee Caldwell, Kailynne Fitzpatrick and Abigale Hyttinen finished third in the 4x200-meter relay (1:50.21), Friedly, Brandon, Emelyn Schlekeway and Kaylee Terry finished third in the 4x400-meter relay (4:15.76), Brandon finished third in the 800-meter run (2:22.80) and Katelyn Mansheim finished third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.89).
Vinae Buford-Stillman tied for fourth in the high jump (5 feet), Arnold finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (5:30.21), Jalyn Shepherd finished sixth in the shot put (36-11), Friedly finished seventh in the 55-meter dash (7.65) and Mallory Jones finished seventh in the 3200-meter run (12:17.57).
For the Bolts boys, Steven Mansheim finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.18 and the team of Kyle Papenfuss, Bradley Ekstrom, Nolan Hottell and Carter Matthews finished fifth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:39.15.
