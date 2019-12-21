After two days and 28 team duals, Thunder Basin High School finished fifth as the Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling Tournament wrapped up Saturday afternoon.
Seniors Dalton McInerney and Warren Carr were right at home against the tournament’s tough competition, leading the Bolts with undefeated records on the weekend. As a team, TBHS finished 4-3 in their duals.
“Obviously, I wanted to win every single match,” Carr said. “Specifically, I kind of wanted to open up a little more, be a little bit more offensive. … At times I was pretty good at letting loose.”
Carr was named as the tournament’s outstanding wrestler for the upper weights after his 7-0 showing at 152 pounds. He won two first-round pins Friday, along with a technical fall and a decision, before scoring a tech fall, a major decision and another pin Saturday.
“Carr pretty much manhandled everyone. The 52’s, there was some tough kids in there,” TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. “The way he’s wrestling right now, his confidence is good. So, he just needs to keep getting better and fine tuning things.”
McInerney was equally as dominant on the way to his 7-0 record at heavyweight. His matches at the Pat Weede ended in one of two ways: a pin or win by forfeit.
Altogether for his five pins, he was on the mat for just over nine minutes. The only match that went into the second period was McInerney’s pin of Bismarck Century’s Konnor Stordalen right before the end of the second period.
That was the win that stuck out most for McInerney.
“Against the Bismarck kid, he gave me much more of a fight than I thought,” McInerney said. “I’m like, ‘OK this is a match I can enjoy.’ That was pretty much the best one I’ve had for the entire weekend.”
Like Carr, McInerney used the weekend to try and work on a few things in his arsenal, but the end result was always the same. All of his wins this season so far have been by pin, and he always tries to handle it with humility.
“I know what it feels like to get pinned and it sucks. I don’t want to gloat in front of them because I hate when someone does that,” McInerney said. “It’s always enjoyable to get pins.”
During the marquee matchup Friday night with Sidney, Montana — the eventual Pat Weede championship team — Carr and McInerney both pinned tough opponents in the first period.
But the Bolts only had one other win in the dual, a decision, and Sidney rolled to 57-15 win.
Thunder Basin’s other standout on the weekend was freshman 195-pounder Lane Catlin. He went 5-1 with five pins.
As a team, the Bolts were two matches from being 6-1 instead of 4-3. Bismarck beat TBHS 41-36 and all seven of its wins were by pin or technical fall. Kadera said he wanted to see his wrestlers get a little tougher in those situations and not give up pins and the six points that come with them.
Then against Casper-Natrona to finish the tournament, TBHS lost the dual in the final match.
Junior 113-pounder Jeric Igo won by major decision to tie the score at 30, before Sophomore Seamus Casey squeezed out a 2-0 win at 120 to give the Bolts a 33-30 lead.
However, the Mustangs won the second-to-last match by decision and then Natrona’s Kyler Henderson pinned Joshua Morbeto at 132 to seal the 40-33 win.
“That Natrona loss is a tough one,” Kadera said.
Another tight finish came against Rapid City Central. The Bolts lost the final two matches to allow the South Dakota team to tie the final score at 34, but they finished with more pins to win the tie-breaker.
Thunder Basin’s other two dual wins were against Moorcroft and Campbell County.
Kedara wanted his team to finish with a better record over the weekend, but still found a lot of positives. One of the best takeaways was his team’s aggressiveness. It cost points in some spots and they need to be smarter in some situations, but it was good to see, the coach said.
With eight weeks left before the state tournament, the Bolts have a better idea now where they need the most work.
“I saw some steps forward in the right direction. I also saw some steps where we’re moving backward,” Kadera said. “As a coach and an athlete, you never want to feel like that or see that. But those little things we definitely need to correct.
“Overall, I don’t think we’re pleased with our performance as a team. There’s always a lot you can do to improve, but I liked where our effort is. … We’ll only get better from here.”
