Five of the Campbell County High School boys soccer teammates played their first varsity game Saturday when the Camels opened their spring season.
With only four seniors on the roster, the Camels will rely on a handful of younger players to step up and take advantage of varsity minutes. Now in his fourth year as the program’s head coach, Chris McMackin said he wants to surprise some in the state when the regional and state tournaments roll around in late May.
“You look at the other teams like Thunder Basin and I’m sure some of the Cheyenne schools, they’re going to be senior-heavy,” McMackin said. “We don’t have that this year. Our goal is to come in as the underdog and try and surprise somebody like we did the last time we made it to state.”
Corbin Hamilton, a senior at CCHS, thinks the CCHS roster has a special bond and chemistry that not a lot of teams have. The chemistry is what makes the hard work and dedication to the game of soccer so rewarding, he said.
“I like how our team has that special bond and we’re able to work together,” Hamilton said.
The Camels opened the season with a 3-1 loss to Rock Springs at home Saturday afternoon. While the team fought through all 80 minutes of play, Hamilton said the team needs to communicate better on and off the ball.
While a handful of mental mistakes led to the Camels first loss of the season, McMackin said the more experience some of his younger players get the more comfortable they’ll be playing at the varsity level.
“I had guys that told me right before the game, ‘Coach, I got butterflies. I’m nervous,’” McMackin said. “We’re young. It’s going to be a work in progress, but they’re a great group of guys and they’re real coachable and they work hard.”
Like the volleyball and basketball formats, the regional soccer tournament this season features a win-or-go-home game in the first round. One advantage the Camels will have going into regionals is hosting the tournament on the school’s turf field that was installed in 2019.
Saturday was the first game the Camel boys played on the field since last year’s season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Hamilton and his teammates want to make it to the state tournament in Cheyenne. But as a senior, Hamilton’s personal mission is to make it to the state championship game.
While he’s thankful to have the opportunity to play his senior year, one adjustment teams have to make this season is not being able to watch film on teams from last year.
“It’s been a little difficult to not be able to watch film on other teams to prepare for when we play them,” Hamilton said. “We’re kind of going in blind so we’ve just been working on the basics instead.”
Campbell County has won the state championship once in boys soccer. McMackin was a senior on the 1994 team that won it all.
Now, McMackin hopes to lead the team through the spring season and into the regional tournament as one of the better seeds. To have a successful final season, Hamilton knows he and his teammates must trust and believe in each other the whole way through.
The Camels will return to the field this weekend for a road series at Cheyenne South and Laramie. Campbell County will play the Bison at 6 p.m. Friday night in Cheyenne and the Plainsmen at noon Saturday in Laramie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.