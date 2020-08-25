While all high school sports programs deal with turnover, tennis players cycling through is enough to leave most coaches a little high-strung.
With three doubles teams and two singles positions, the process of deciding a final roster can be a complicated one.
Ideally, coaches like to have their roster finalized before conference matches start, said Thunder Basin High School coach Paul Stevens. But the first conference matches for the Bolts happened just two weeks after practices began.
Stevens and other Wyoming tennis coaches have even less time to prepare for the actual season opener — just five days from the first practice Aug. 10.
Some varsity players who have established themselves have a notion of whether they’ll be playing singles or doubles on match day. But new players fighting for a varsity spot don’t yet know where they’ll end up.
Senior Kinsley Larson, who played some No. 1 doubles and No. 1 singles last season, said the uncertainty of the first week can be nerve-wracking as a freshman.
“When I was younger, I was always kind of scared to see what spot I’d get,” Larson said. “The upperclassmen scared me a little bit. But now that I’m the senior, I’m just coming into the season with lots of fun and I know that it’ll be a good year.”
Stevens had a good understanding of his returning talent, which is an important factor while deciding the initial roster. He has the final say on the match-day lineup, but a lot also is decided by challenge matches, one of the most unique aspects of high school tennis.
Thunder Basin players had the first taste of meaningful competition days before their first match against Torrington. The team went through a series of intrasquad matches, with the winners either solidifying their varsity spots or leapfrogging teammates on the depth chart.
The challenge matches can rattle the nerves more than regular season matches do, said senior singles player Carson Hanson. Players are often looking across the net at a close friend and losing their varsity spots is a real possibility.
“I’m more of a status person. I’m a very competitive person, so I find placement matches more nerve-wracking than actual matches,” Hanson said. “The difference between actual matches and challenges is you know the player you’re playing.”
The challenge matches are a beautiful thing for players willing to put in work over the summer and come to the first practice with a hungry attitude. Whether they’re a freshman or a senior, winning challenge matches is an easy way not to be overlooked.
This year, the Bolts have some underclassmen Stevens thinks can push for varsity spots. Two of those are freshmen Josh Klaassen and Brianna Ketchum, who are both coming into the season with different mindsets.
Ketchum is a young talent who joined tennis to have some fun. Because of that, the prospect of challenge matches and where she is in the lineup doesn’t much rattle her nerves.
“I didn’t really have a goal. I kind of picked up tennis to have fun. That’s what I wanted it to be, but once you get into it, it gets more competitive,” Ketchum said. “There’s a very competitive aspect to it, which I like.”
Klaassen, on the other hand, has a clear goal — make varsity like both of his older brothers, Jordan and senior Joel.
He said he played tennis almost every day this summer and likes the prospect of earning a varsity spot.
“I had a couple of goals coming in — I don’t want the alternate spot and I just want to succeed,” Klaassen said. “I want to be in the varsity. I want to play.”
Five days of practice isn’t enough time to do extensive challenge matches, which is why the first lineup of the season may not resemble the one used at regionals and state.
Until the postseason nears, challenge matches and the chance for players to prove themselves will be on the table.
