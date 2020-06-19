Usually a group that performs well in the morning, the Gillette Roughriders baseball team sleepwalked through its 8 a.m. game Friday at the CWS Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.
Post 42 faced Lincoln (Nebraska) East and were handed an uncharacteristic loss, 10-2. Coach Nate Perleberg said the Roughriders were sub-par in all three phases of the game — batting, pitching, defense — and he took the blame for not having his team ready.
“We just didn’t show up this morning. It starts at the top, just got out-coached and didn’t have our guys ready to go,” Perleberg said. “It was totally us beating ourselves and not being focused and giving the Riders effort.”
The Roughriders scored a run each in the first and second innings, thanks to an RBI single by Cole Swisher and an RBI double by Hayden Sylte. That tied the game at two heading into the third inning, but Lincoln East cruised from there.
A six-run outburst in the third inning put Lincoln East in the driver’s seat with an 8-2 lead. Perleberg said there was enough time at that point to still stage a comeback, but the Roughriders were kept off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.
Sylte said when Gillette starts to fall behind, the belief in each other starts to wane. Then the Roughriders have a tendency to start trying to do too much individually.
“It’s difficult when you don’t have the right mindset. When you start getting down and you don’t have the battle back, pass-the-bat mentality, it’s hard to come back on a good team,” Sylte said. “I think it’s just a confidence factor, having confidence in yourself and your teammates. I think if we start believing in each other again, everything will work out.”
The Gillette offense has now only scored four runs in the last three games. Perleberg said that when the bats aren’t producing, it puts too much pressure on the pitching and defense, and it all boiled over Friday morning.
“I think a lot of (the struggle) is at the plate. When we don’t get it done at the plate, it puts so much pressure on our pitching and defense to be perfect,” Perleberg said. “We really pride ourselves on that pitching and that defense. On days when it’s not great, you have to hit.”
The Roughriders finish their road trip with a game against Renner, South Dakota on Saturday morning. Renner won the South Dakota state championship last summer, so another tough test is on the way. First pitch is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Saturday’s contest might look like just another midseason game on the schedule, but getting a win to end the weekend is a big priority for the Roughriders.
Sylte said the biggest keys to turning around the two-game losing streak are confidence and belief in each other. But the Roughriders are also spending part of their Friday holding a practice to iron out some of the struggles.
Going into the weekend, Perleberg said a 2-2 record wouldn’t have been good enough in his eyes nor his players’. But now that’s the best the Roughriders can do after the long trip to Omaha, Nebraska.
“We’re looking for the team as a whole to wake up,” Perleberg said. “It’s a long bus ride home if we don’t play well. It’s one of those things where you want to finish every tournament on a good note. … It’s a big one for us tomorrow.”
