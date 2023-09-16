North Regional Tennis Tournament
Thunder Basin’s Brianna Ketchum returns a volley Saturday in a No. 1 singles match during the 2023 WHSAA North Regional Tennis Tournament at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin's girls tennis team scored 23 points to take sixth in the North Regional Tennis tournament while the boys team took seventh with nine points.

