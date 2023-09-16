Thunder Basin's girls tennis team scored 23 points to take sixth in the North Regional Tennis tournament while the boys team took seventh with nine points.
The Bolts' top girls singles player, Brianna Ketchum came in as the third seed in the region. She lost her first match 6-2 in consecutive sets to Cody's Noelle Graham, but bounced back in her second game. Ketchum beat Jackson's Rosey Jones in two sets, 6-1 in the first and 6-4 in the second.
Her tournament run ended in three sets as she lost to Madi Katschke from Sheridan. Ketchum won the first set 6-3, then lost 7-5 in the second set. The third set ended 6-1 and Katsche moved into fourth place.
Ellie Garcia had a slight upset win in her first game. She came in as the No. 5 seed and beat the No. 4 Cecily Ross from Jackson 6-2 and 6-1. Garcia loss to the eventual champion Harper Klinger 6-1 in the first set and 6-3 in the second.
Garcia had another close match, this time against Cody's Karina Schoessler. Schoessler won 6-1 in the first set but Garcia bounced back to win 6-3 in the second. The third set ended 6-4 with Garcia taking a narrow loss.
The Bolts' top doubles team of Brooke Kendrick and Eva Gorsuch placed second in the region with two big wins to start the tournament. The Bolts duo won 7-6 in their first set against Jackson's top doubles team, then won 6-1 in the second set. Against Sheridan's doubles team, the Bolts won 6-2 in convincing consecutive sets to put them in the championship game.
Kelly Walsh's team got the better of the Bolts, winning 6-2 and 6-1 in two sets to take the win.
Tierra Tachick and Emma Kendrick took fourth as the No. 2 doubles team. They won their first match in two sets, 7-6 in the first and 7-5 in the second. Against the eventual runner-up, the Bolts duo lost in three sets. Sheridan's doubles team won 6-2 before the Bolts won 7-5. The third set was close, with the Sheridan team winning 7-6 (9-7) to advance to the first-place game.
The Bolts duo beat Natrona County's doubles team 7-6 in the first set and 6-2 in the second. In a game to take third place, the Bolts lost 6-3 to Kelly Walsh in the first set and 6-4 in the second.
The final Bolts' girls doubles team of Ciara Coombs and Emily Doherty lost both matches. They lost their first one 6-2 in consecutive sets and lost their second 6-0 in the first and 6-1 in the second.
For the boys, Tate Moore lost 6-1 against Jackson's Hayden Clark in consecutive sets to start the tournament. Moore lost in his second game to Cody's top singles boy 6-2 in the first and 6-0 in the second set.
Owen Gorsuch lost 6-2 in the first set of his first match and 6-3 in the second. He then lost 6-2 in the first set against Jackson's No. 2 singles boy and 6-1 in the second set.
For the doubles teams, Austin Youngs and Parkar Gulley lost their first match to Sheridan's top doubles team in three sets. Sheridan won 6-4 in the first but the Bolts reversed the score with a second-set win. The Broncs won 6-2 in the third set to move on. The Bolts' duo started slow with a 6-0 loss to Cody before winning the next two sets, 6-2 and 6-3.
The Bolts faced the top Camel duo and lost in three sets. The first came in a 6-2 loss before Youngs and Gulley won 6-2 in the second set. After that set, the Camel team won 6-4 to move on to the third-place game.
Jackson and Garrett Moore, the Bolts' No. 2 doubles team, won in two sets to start their tournament run. They won 7-6 and 6-2 to square off against the first-seeded Jackson team. The Bolts lost 6-1 in the first set and 6-4 in the second set.
The Moore duo won their third game in three sets. They won 6-1 before losing 6-2. They won the match with a 6-4 third-set win. The duo placed fourth overall after losing to Sheridan's doubles team in the third-place match 6-3 in consecutive sets.
The final Bolts duo of Andrew Lass and Jonathan Aylesworth lost their first match in three sets. They won the first 6-4 then lost the second with the same score. A close 7-6 loss in the third set moved them down to the consolation bracket. The Bolts lost again in three sets in a similar fashion. The Bolts won 6-4 in the first set before losing by the same score in the second set. They lost the game in another close 7-5 set.
Thunder Basin will host the state tournament next weekend with its top performers on Friday and Saturday.
