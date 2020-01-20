The Thunder Basin boys swimming and diving team hit the road for meets in Cheyenne and Laramie Friday and Saturday, but road conditions only allowed it to compete in one of those.
Friday, the Bolts were in Cheyenne on Friday and beat two of the other three teams in the dual-scoring format. They beat Casper-Natrona 113-36 and Cheyenne South 84-78, but lost to Green River 121-61.
Junior Caleb Carsrud had the biggest day in the pool. He won the 200-yard freestyle race in 2:00.41 and then his time of 51.72 was less than half a second shy of winning the 100 freestyle.
The other winner for the Bolts was Isaiah Haliburton, who the 1-meter diving with a score of 241.60. Carson Parker took third with 187.95.
Other TBHS swimmers that finished in the top five were Brayden Rech, Landon Hoffmann, Eric Thompson and Ethan Tuckett.
Rech took second in the 10 backstroke with a time of 1:04.18, while Tuckett took fifth in the same race. Thompson was a third-place finisher in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.91, after taking fourth in the 50 free.
Hoffman was also a top-three finisher, taking third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:23.22.
The Bolts are back at home this week. They and the Camels host Laramie and Kelly Walsh on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m.
