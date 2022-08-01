The Gillette Little League all-star team won the Major League state championship this weekend in front of a home crowd.
The all-star team — made up of kids ages 11-12 — beat Rock Springs 10-0 in the title game Saturday morning. The win advances the team to the Mountain Region Tournament next week in San Bernardino, California.
Gillette qualified for the state tournament after winning the district two tournament last weekend. GLL started the tournament with a 7-1 loss to Laramie before winning its next six games to claim the district title. The championship run was capped with a 12-2 win over Douglas in the district title game.
Gillette’s Lager Little won the skills challenge at the district tournament. The challenge included throwing a ball into a net at home plate from center field, running in and fielding a ground ball, setting the ball on a tee at home plate, spinning in a circle, hitting the ball from the tee and sprinting to first base, Heidi Little said. The trophy included an autographed bat from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Gillette matched up with Big Horn in the opening round of this weekend’s state tournament and came away with an 11-1 win. GLL beat Douglas 12-1 in the state semifinals to clinch a spot in the championship game against Rock Springs. Gillette scored 10 runs in the first three innings to win the game by mercy-rule.
Braylen Barnette earned the win on the mound in the title game with a complete game one-hitter. He allowed no runs while striking out seven in four innings of work.
Aydin Jeffress and Lorenzo Piña each drove in two runs at the plate and Jaycob Clifford collected one RBI. Gillette took advantage of four errors and out-hit Rock Springs 10-1.
The Mountain Region Tournament will start next weekend in San Bernardino. Gillette will face the Utah state champions in the first round at 1 p.m. Mountain time Sunday.
The bracket includes state champions from Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and Montana. The Mountain Region championship game will be played Aug. 12.
The Gillette Little League softball team also qualified for regionals after winning the Wyoming state title earlier this month. GLL advanced to the Northwest Regional Tournament last week in California but lost 15-0 to Washington and 10-0 to Alaska in pool play to be eliminated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.