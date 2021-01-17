The Campbell County High School boys basketball team improved to 5-2 on the season with a 69-31 win at Gering, Nebraska, on Saturday afternoon.
The Camels got off to an early lead and went into the locker room at halftime up 41-20. Campbell County’s defense held Gering to just 11 points in the second half.
Leading in scoring for the Camels was senior Luke Hladky and junior Jason Fink, who both finished with 18 points. Behind Hladky and Fink was senior Jefferson Neary with 10 points, senior Austin Robertson with nine, senior Gabe Gibson with six and junior Logan Dymond with five.
The Camels will look to ride their hot start to the season beginning conference play this week. Campbell County will travel to Sheridan for a 7 p.m. tip-off with the Broncs on Friday.
