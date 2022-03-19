The Campbell County High School softball team started the season 2-1 at the Cheyenne Invite preseason tournament this weekend. The Camels beat Natrona County 4-3 and Cody 8-3 and lost to Cheyenne East 2-1.
Against the Mustangs, Natalie Clonch and Lanae Kimbley led the team at the plate with one RBI each. Avery Gray earned the win on the mound with no hits and no runs allowed and six strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work. Paige Shaffer pitched 1.2 innings in relief and allowed three unearned runs and struck out three.
The Camels won on a walk-off hit by pitch to win its first game of the season.
Against Cody, Kimbley, Clonch, Gray and Hallie Cole each finished with one RBI at the plate. Gray won her second game on the mound and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out 11 in five innings.
Against East, the Camels were held to just three hits at the plate. Shaffer took the loss on the mound with two earned runs allowed on seven hits and four strikeouts in four innings of work.
The Camels went into the season ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media preseason softball rankings and will return to the field next weekend for the team's first conference games of the season.
Campbell County will play Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne Central at noon Saturday in Cheyenne.
