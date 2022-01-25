Nyomi Moore, Sydalee Brown picking up right where they left off

Sydalee Brown and Nyomi Moore have been best friends for years.
The pair of Campbell County High School seniors enjoy spending time together both in and out of the classroom. But the hallways of CCHS aren’t the only place the two Camels can be found side-by-side.
Brown and Moore have become quite accustomed to meeting on the podium for the Campbell County indoor track team. The pair were two of just nine girls last year who helped lead the Camels to the school’s first indoor state track title since 2017.
Brown and Moore placed in all eight events they participated in and combined to win three state titles at last year’s state meet. Each athlete is limited to four events.
Moore returns as the reigning state champion in the long jump. Both Moore and Brown helped the Camels win two titles in the relays, with Moore running in the 4x200-meter relay and Brown running in the 4x400-meter relay.
Brown also finished second in the 200-meter run, third in the 55-meter dash and seventh in the triple jump while Moore finished second in the 55-meter dash and fifth in the high jump at last year’s state meet.
The pair of Camel standouts have picked up right where they left off already this season. Through the first two regular season meets, Brown and Moore have combined to win seven events.
Brown won the 55-meter dash and the 200-meter dash at last weekend’s Natrona Invite and won both again this weekend at the Campbell County Invite along with finishing first in the triple jump.
Moore won the long jump with a distance of 17-10.25 this weekend. She sits 2.25 inches away from setting a new CCHS school record in the long jump, coach Matt Albin said.
Her goal is to jump 18 feet this season and to eventually jump 19 feet by the time outdoor track comes around.
“Obviously I want to get 18 first but once that 18 happens I want to get to 19,” Moore said. “And it’s going to. It’s happening and I’m definitely going for 19.”
While she came up just over 2 inches short of the record this weekend, Moore knows setting a new school record would only make her more determined to jump farther in the future.
A friendly rivalry
Brown and Moore remember the days of a struggling Campbell County program after the opening of Thunder Basin. Before last year’s state title, the Camel girls finished seventh as a team. When Brown and Moore were freshmen, Campbell County finished 13th out of 16 teams.
Brown and Moore’s relationship has slowly grown into a healthy rivalry as they continue to help rebuild the Campbell County indoor track program. While Brown won the 55-meter dash and 200-meter dash this weekend, Moore was right behind her and finished second in both events.
The friendly rivalry isn’t about what individual wins a particular race. Just as long as it’s Campbell County, Moore said.
“She’s my best friend,” Moore said. “We push each other every day to get better, both inside track and outside of track.”
Brown’s favorite part about having Moore to race against in practice is how competitive she is. Brown is never able to take a day off because she has Moore right there pushing her to get better.
“We have such a good relationship where it’s like any one of us could win a race and we’d both be equally as happy,” Brown said. “In practice it’s awesome to have someone that is so close to me because we’re on each other’s tails every single day.”
Moore and Brown aren’t the only key returners finding their stride already this year for Campbell County. Senior Charlotte Marasco finished second in the 55-meter hurdles and senior Reilly Wilson finished fourth in the 1600-meter run and fifth in the 800-meter run this weekend.
The Camels’ relay team of Moore, Brown, Marasco and Aja Roberts also won the 4x200-meter relay.
“I feel really good because we have so much depth this year,” Brown said. “We have a very, very good chance of winning state again.”
On the boys side, the Camels won four individual events and one relay at this weekend’s home meet.
Senior Remar Pitter won the 200-meter run with a time of 23.60 and the long jump with a distance of 22-8.75. Senior Branden Werkele won the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.60 and senior Braik Hurm won the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:19.30.
Campbell County’s team of Werkele, Hurm, Brady Tompkins and Jon Garibay won the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 3:48.74.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the Campbell County High School Field House on Friday for the Basin Nation meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.