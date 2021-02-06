Last season was a bumpy road for the Gillette Wild junior hockey team.
The Wild started 10-1 before stumbling to a 20-27 regular season record, eventually being swept in the first round of the North American 3 Hockey League playoffs.
The Wild fired former coach Steve Kruk midway through the season after he served a suspension for shouting at an opposing coach. For all the obstacles the team faced last year, Gillette entered this season looking to right the ship.
A large part of the hockey team’s new direction was the hiring of coach Ethan Hayes, who was a former assistant for the Great Falls Americans. Under Hayes, the Wild find themselves in third place in the Frontier Division going into the weekend.
“I think a lot of guys were disappointed with how things went for them last year,” Hayes said. “I’m not dwelling on that because I wasn’t here.”
Gillette (17-10-1-1) has 36 points on the year, behind Great Falls with 37 points and the Sheridan Hawks at 50 points. The Wild began a two-game home series against the Frontier Division’s hottest team Friday night and will play the Hawks again Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
“We believe that we can beat them,” Hayes said. “They are good and there’s no doubt about that, but we believe that we can beat them for sure and belief is most of the battle.”
From Hayes’ first day on the job, he said his top priority was to create a winning culture for both his players and his coaching staff. With just nine regular season games left after this weekend, the new culture for Gillette may be enough to propel them to one of the top seeds out of the Frontier Division come playoff time.
“A lot of the guys have welcomed the change and have welcomed the attitude adjustments,” Hayes said. “In practice every single day we play small games and on Tuesdays we play full-ice scrimmages and the loser has a consequence.
“We want to keep that in the back of their head that losing isn’t fun and it’s something they’ve responded extremely well to.”
Sheridan entered Friday’s contest in Gillette on a 24-game win streak in the program’s second season in the NA3HL and looks to keep the top seed in the Frontier Division locked up for the playoffs in April.
The goal now for the Wild is to finish out the season strong to secure the No. 2 seed and home-ice advantage in the first round of a best-of-three playoff series.
“What it’s going to come down to is us being in second place or Great Falls being in second place,” Hayes said. “That’s a pretty big advantage when you have home-ice advantage on the first night of the series in the playoffs.
“If we have to travel 10 hours to Great Falls and have to play a playoff game with bus legs after a 10 hour trip, it’s to their advantage.”
The Wild will finish the season with four games against the Yellowstone Quake (9-18-1-0), two games against the Bozeman Icedogs (11-14-1-1), one game against the Missoula Junior Bruins (17-10-2-0) and two more games against Sheridan next month.
“If we finish strong and we make it to the second round of the playoffs, anything can happen,” Hayes said. “Everybody coming back next year will be extremely hungry for hanging banners in the rink.
“That’s something this program has never done and it’s definitely huge on my list of goals of things I want to accomplish here in Gillette. Finishing strong is just extra momentum carried over into next season.”
In its 10-year history, the Gillette Wild have never won a playoff series. In a year full of uncertainty, Hayes and his players feel one thing is clear: Spirit Hall Ice Arena is due for its first banner.
