The Campbell County High School volleyball team clinched the No. 5 seed going into the Class 4A East regional tournament this weekend.
The Camels will host the two-day tournament Friday and Saturday at CCHS.
The tournament will feature eight teams, including four from the North quadrant and four from the South quadrant.
Four of the top 5 teams in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings will be featured in the East regional tournament. No. 1-ranked Kelly Walsh and No. 5 Thunder Basin are from the North quadrant while No. 2 Laramie and No. 3 Cheyenne East are from the South.
Other teams include Sheridan, Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne South.
The top 4 teams from the regional tournament qualify for the state tournament. Teams will need to win two matches in order to qualify for the state tournament.
The Camels haven’t made the state tournament since 2017. This year’s group is determined to change that, senior Tatum Brown said.
“Our No. 1 goal is to go to state,” Brown said. “All four years that I’ve been playing volleyball, none of our seniors have been to state. To end the season at state would be awesome for all of us.”
Campbell County is coming off a five-set loss to Kelly Walsh on Saturday. Taking the No. 1-ranked team in the state to a fifth set was a true testament to how much this year’s group has grown over the course of the season, Brown said.
“Last time we played them we took them to three sets and that was a good game for us earlier in the season. But now taking them to five is a great way to go into regionals,” Brown said.
Saturday’s match was a good preview for what the Camels are capable of doing in the playoffs this season, coach Wendi Ruby said. The most important thing for Campbell County will be to continue playing together as a unit both on and off the court.
The Camels will also have the added bonus of playing on their home court. Playing in front of home fans will be a big boost for a Camels team looking to win at least two matches during the regional tournament.
“It’s always nice to play in your own house,” Brown said. “The fans can come out and watch and support and bring energy. That home court advantage is important because we have to bring the energy from the start because we have to show up and show whose house this is.”
Regional matches will start at 10 a.m. Friday at CCHS. The regional championship will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The state tournament will be Nov. 4-6 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The top 4 teams from the East regional tourmament will be paired with the top 4 teams from the West.
