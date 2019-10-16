The final rodeo of the fall season was at Laramie County Community College last weekend, with cowboys and cowgirls trying to claw up the leader board before the winter hiatus.
The men’s team’s fourth place at LCCC was representative of the season standings, too, with the Gillette College men and women both finishing fourth in the Central Rocky Mountain Region.
The University of Wyoming is the top team heading into the spring season for both men and women, while Casper College placed second in both.
Individually, Gillette College had multiple contestants who finished among the best in the region. Jake Kesl was one of the Pronghorns who finished in the top two in the fall standings with 490 points in bareback riding.
Gillette College also had a good showing in tie-down roping with Trae Smith finishing the fall season in second with 340 points and Jon Peterson coming in one spot behind him in third. The pair also are team roping partners and will start the spring season in sixth place with 170 points.
The final Pronghorn men in the top 10 are Jose Alaniz, who is in eighth place in the bareback riding, and Thomas Schofield. Schofield also sits in eighth, but in saddle bronc riding.
On the women’s side, Gillette was led by Diane Addington this fall. She finished third in the barrel racing standings with 335 points, just 25 points behind UW’s Taylour Latham in first.
Talli Pokorny also was a standout, finishing fourth in the breakaway roping fall standings at 185 points, 30 out of first. Sydney Maher was the final Pronghorn in the top 12, sitting in eighth place in the barrels.
While Gillette College’s women’s rodeo team didn’t qualify for a team score over the weekend, the men placed fourth at the LCCC rodeo.
The Pronghorns had a couple of big performances, including one winner — Smith. He was the top tie-down roper at 17.9 seconds, while Peterson took fifth at 20.6. Kesl placed fourth in the bareback riding.
The other two in the top 10 were Alaniz, who was sixth in the bareback riding, and Fallyn Mills, who took sixth in breakaway roping.
Gillette College’s spring season will kick off March 20, when it will host its only rodeo of the year.
