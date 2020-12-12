The Campbell County High School wrestling team started the season 4-1 at the Powell/Cody Duals Friday and Saturday.
The Camels four victories came against Riverton (41-30), Lander (43-36), Buffalo (66-15) and Powell (52-30) while the team's only lost of the weekend came to Cody by a score of 42-41.
Individually, Colt Welsh (120 pounds) and Daron Provost (113 pounds) went 5-0 in the first official weekend of competition. Lucas Hill (132 pounds) and Hunter Henderson (160 pounds) each dropped one match to come out of the duals tournament with 4-1 season records.
Hayden Welsh (106 pounds) and Kiefer Gossell (152 pounds) also started the season above .500 with 3-2 records each. Splitting time in the 285 pound weight class, Sheldon Rollo and Colter Rankin combined for a 5-2 record throughout the five duals.
Next on the schedule for the Camels is hosting the Pat Weede Invitational along with Thunder Basin in Gillette starting at 2 p.m. Friday.
