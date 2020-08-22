Cody Kelley, a former state basketball champion from Campbell County High School, has a new job — coaching under NBA star Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis.
The former University of Wyoming and University of South Dakota player made the 20-hour drive to Memphis, Tennessee, last week to move into his new digs.
After transferring from UW to South Dakota as a junior, Kelley’s plan was to make the jump to pro basketball overseas after finishing his college career. But a shoulder injury scuttled that plan.
His surgery was scheduled for March, but the pandemic kept pushing it back. When all was said and done, he wouldn’t have been able to recover in time for next season.
That created a fork in the road for Kelley, who chose to pursue his future in coaching.
The plan to become a college coach developed during his time in South Dakota, and the injury just sped up the process, he said. His connections from being a lifelong basketball player was a big help.
“I knew I wanted to coach for my future career path, so I started searching around for options,” Kelley said. “One of the assistant coaches on Memphis is a pretty good friend of mine. He was actually one of my coaches and trainers down in Delray Beach, Florida.”
Kelley played a year at a prep academy in Delray Beach after graduating from CCHS, which is where he met coach Cody Toppert, who has worked with the Phoenix Suns, the NBA G League and now in college. He and Kelley kept in touch after Florida.
Toppert helped Kelley throughout the job search, trying to give him a quick start in the coaching ranks. Kelley’s first attempt was coaching at UW, where former CCHS standout Sundance Wicks is now the assistant coach.
But he said “unfortunately, they got full pretty quick.”
Kelley, who already has two master’s degrees, said he originally didn’t want to be a graduate assistant. But the opportunity to coach for Memphis was too good to pass up.
“I didn’t want to go back to school, but sometimes you’re dealt the cards you’re dealt and I took the gig,” Kelley said. “It’ll be cool. I’ll go back to school and I’ll get my doctorate or take doctorate-level classes. I may or may not finish it.
“Either way, I’ll be able to be a part of the program and start learning from some of the best guys in the industry as a GA to start out with. We’ll see where my career goes from there.”
It was important to Kelley to start as high as possible in the coaching industry and a prominent Division I program is a heck of a start.
He said starting at a junior college or in Division II, getting to the DI level is a 20- to 25-year journey. But Kelley wants it be closer to a 10-year path, and he thinks starting at Memphis will fast-track his career.
There are a couple of the things that makes Kelley ready for the opportunity — his basketball IQ and natural confidence.
As a point guard, Kelley became used to being one of the smartest players on the court.
“Basketball IQ is definitely a thing I like to have in my toolbox, knowing the game and knowing how to beat people in different ways,” he said. “There are 100 different ways to score the basketball, even if you’re not talented in a certain area.”
Whether it was in junior high, high school or playing DI basketball, Kelley has always been confident in whatever he does. He said that’s not going to change at Memphis.
“Bad coaches get weeded out pretty quickly, in my opinion,” Kelley said. “Life usually favors the aggressor. If you’re going to be timid and not speak your mind and work your butt off, you’re probably going to fail.
“Confidence has never been an issue with anything I’ve done and I’m not going to stop that now.”
Basketball was always going to be a part of Kelley’s future. Now he’s moving into a city he’s never been to before and coaching at a level that he didn’t expect this soon.
Being a Gillette product makes him even more proud of the fast start to his career.
“It feels awesome. Sometimes you think you can’t really go that high because of where we grew up,” he said. “But at the same time, you look at Sundance Wicks and he’s at Wyoming. Look at his path.
“I look at guys like that and it kind of motivated me to follow in their footsteps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.