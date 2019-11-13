Thunder Basin senior quarterback Mason Hamilton hasn’t been ruled out of Saturday’s state championship football game against Sheridan. TBHS coach Trent Pikula said the team and trainers are taking it “day by day” this week during practice.
Hamilton suffered a shoulder injury late in the second quarter Friday during the semifinal against Cheyenne East. He returned to the field in the second half in a sling and didn’t return to the game.
Hamilton was not practicing on Tuesday, as he goes through treatment for the injury.
