The Gillette College men’s basketball team had a chance Saturday to rebound from a loss earlier in the week, but a scrappy Central Wyoming College team gave the Pronghorns everything they could handle.
Gillette started slow and had trouble closing out the game, but still walked away with a 89-81 win to move to 15-2. The Pronghorns led by as many as 19 points in the second half, only to have the Rustlers make multiple 3-pointers to cut the lead to 85-81 with 30 seconds left.
“I give Central a lot of credit. They have a good team and they have played a really good schedule,” coach Shawn Neary said. “They just didn’t go away. They made some tough 3s late, had some easy 3s that they made. It kind of kept them in it.
“Overall, I just thought it was a good win. Every conference win is good, especially when you play a good team like that.”
Just like Wednesday’s loss to Western Wyoming, the Pronghorns had to overcome a slow start against CWC. Four of Gillette’s nine first-half turnovers were committed in the first four minutes, which allowed the Rustlers to jump out to an 8-0 lead.
That didn’t last long, though, as Gillette used the next four minutes to get under control. The boost was provided by a couple of freshmen off the bench, Teonta McKeithen and Jo Jones.
Jones finally put the Pronghorns on the board with a hanging layup with 15:22 left in the first half before McKeithen nailed his first 3 less than 20 seconds later to make it 8-5.
Central was still clinging to a lead at 15-9 with 13:09 on the clock before Gillette put together a 12-0 run to take the lead for good.
McKeithen assisted sophomore Bradley Akhile for a corner 3-pointer and an easy layup on back-to-back possessions before hitting a 3 himself and skying for a fast-break dunk to give the Pronghorns a 21-15 lead with 11:10 on the clock.
It was still a five-point game at 29-24 with 6:50 left before the half, but Akhile hit one of his three triples and Isaac Mushile stole the ball and scored to take the first double digit lead of the game with 5:50 remaining.
McKeithen led the Pronghorns with 18 points and said he’s relishing his role of coming off the bench and providing a spark. Despite making 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3, he wasn’t satisfied.
“I could’ve made more and that’s what I really focus on is the missed shots. All good shots are supposed to go in for me,” McKeithen said.
Akhile finished the game with 15 points, making 3-of-4 3-pointers on the night. He said his shot is feeling good after a long week in the gym, but he would’ve been just as happy if it were one of his teammates who got hot from the field.
“We don’t care (who scores). We’re just trying to anything we can to win,” Akhile said. “Anybody (on the team) can score. That’s not the problem. We’ve just got to play hard and play defense.”
That renewed effort was the key to righting the ship in the first half, Akhile said. The Pronghorns went into the halftime locker room with a 46-35 lead, and for awhile it looked like they might run away with things in the second half.
The lead swelled to 61-44 with 14 minutes remaining when Akhile and sophomore Mason Archambault scored on back-to-back possessions. The Pronghorns were still up by 17 following a two-handed dunk from sophomore Javen Gumber with 8:27 remaining.
The only thing keeping Gillette College from completely running away with the game was Central’s timely 3-point shooting. The Rustlers made 8-of-18 from beyond the arc in the second half, and when Gillette’s shooting went silent for the final 4:30, they nearly pulled off an improbable comeback.
McKeithen nailed a long 2-pointer with 4:30 remaining, but that was the final field goal of the game for the Pronghorns.
They came up empty on the next five possessions, including three turnovers, and CWC scored 10 straight points to close the gap to 81-75 with 2:30 on the clock.
Neary said that making free throws is the key to closing out that type of game and the Pronghorns made just enough to get it done. They went 4-of-8 from the line over the next 90 seconds, allowing CWC to cut the deficit to 85-81 with 30 seconds left.
However, McKeithen and Archambault both made a pair of free throws in the remaining time to slam the door shut on the 89-81 win. The Pronghorns didn’t finish the game they wanted to, but the result was still a bounce-back win.
“We just came off a loss, so we really wanted to get a win. It got close at the end, but we closed it out,” Akhile said.
All five Pronghorn starters finished in double figure scoring. McKeithen had 18, Akhile 15, Archambault had 12, Gary Solomon had 11 and Anthony Felisma finished with 10.
The highlight play of the game came from Solomon late in the first half. He blew by a defender on the baseline and then dunked right over the top of a CWC defender, causing the whole Gillette bench to jump to their feet in celebration.
“I just saw an open lane and then I saw a body after I jumped,” Solomon said. “For this year, that is my best dunk.”
The Pronghorns are now 15-2 on the season and return to the court Wednesday when they travel to Eastern Wyoming College. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.