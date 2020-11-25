The Gillette Wild split a pair of games with the Bozeman Icedogs last weekend to bring their record to 7-3-1-1 through 12 games this season.
The junior hockey team started the weekend with a 5-0 win Friday in Bozeman to take the first game of the series. Declan Young scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season while goalie Luc Haggitt was a perfect 43 for 43 in saves.
Victor Nukovic also had two points, both coming off assists.
On Saturday, the Wild outshot the Icedogs 43-34 but lost 5-4 to split the weekend series. Young scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season while Will Blake and Tristan Baker each added one of their own.
Connor Sullivan took the loss in net for the Wild with five goals allowed on 34 shots.
Next for the Wild is a weekend series in Sheridan against the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Through the first 12 games, Gillette sits in fourth place in the Frontier Division with 16 points.
Gillette will have all home games in the month of December.
Starting Dec. 4, the Wild will have three straight home weekend series spanning until Dec. 19. Due to new COVID-19 indoor gathering restrictions, the team will be limited to 100 fans during home games.
With 200 season ticket holders, the Wild may create a lottery to determine the 100 fans permitted for a certain game, managing partner Dwayne Dillinger said, but the team has yet to finalize any plans.
