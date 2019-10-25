It was only a preseason scrimmage, but the Gillette College men’s basketball team took to its home court for the first time of the year Thursday.
The Pronghorns faced South Dakota School of Mines and Technology at the Pronghorn Center for two 20-minute periods with their top squads before redshirt players and other new faces played another 10-minute period to finish.
Gillette and School of Mines tied 30-30 in the first scrimmage period, before resetting the scoreboard for the second. The Pronghorns won that one 37-32, led by Teonta McKeithen’s 15 points.
Gillette College fell behind 5-2 right out of the gate, but then asserted itself in the paint to get on track. Redshirt freshman Anthony Felisma scored twice in the post and transfer sophomore Tarig Eisa also scored four as the Pronghorns went on a 10-0 run to take the 12-5 lead with 15:15 left.
The lead grew to 18-10 after Jayden Coke came up with one of his three steals in the period for the score and McKeithen knocked down a mid-range jumper. However, the Hardrockers fought their way back to tie the score at 23 and rode the momentum to a 30-26 lead with 1:11 left.
It took a strong drive and score from Bradley Akhile at the 30-second mark and a pair of free throws from Joe Jones with 10 seconds left to tie things up before the period ended. Eight Pronghorns scored, led by Coke with five, while Felisma, Eisa and Akhile all had four.
Gillette got off to a quick start in the second period, jumping out to a 9-3 lead after six minutes with the help of a McKeithen 3-pointer. He pulled up for another jumper with 12:25 for the 11-5 lead, but the Hardrockers scored six straight to tie the game again.
It was even again at 21 with 3:30 remaining, before the Pronghorns created a little separation. Jones knocked down a triple to start the small run and then McKeithen made a steal and scored on the break to stretch the lead to five.
The last minute dragged with both teams fouling and sending each other to the line multiple times. McKeithan went 4-4 from the line during that stretch and the Pronghorns led 37-30 at the final buzzer.
McKeithen had 15, while Gary Solomon finished with six points to go with a couple beautiful passes in the second period. Eisa ended with five points and Isaac Mushila had four.
Gillette College’s redshirts and other new players played an additional 10-minute period to end the night. Former Campbell County High School star Trey Hladky nailed a long 3-pointer at the start of the period, but the Pronghorns finished in a 22-14 hole in the final 10 minutes.
The Pronghorns will open their regular season at a tournament in Casper on Nov. 1. Their first game will be against Air Force Prep.
