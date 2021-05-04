The Campbell County High School boys soccer team played well as a unit for 80 minutes Tuesday evening at home against Sheridan. But after going into overtime tied 0-0, the Camels allowed two goals in the first overtime period to fall to the Broncs 2-0.
Sheridan went into the game ranked No. 4 in last week's WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys soccer rankings. The Broncs improved to 11-2 overall and 10-1 in conference play.
For Campbell County, it was the team's fifth overtime loss of the season. The Camels dropped to 3-10 and 3-3-0-5 in conference play.
The Camel girls also played Sheridan Tuesday evening, losing 2-0 to the No. 4-ranked Broncs on the road. The Campbell County girls are now 3-9 and 3-6-0-1 in conference play.
Both teams have one regular season game remaining on the schedule. The Camel girls will play No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin (12-0, 10-0) at 5 p.m. Thursday while the boys play the No. 2-ranked Bolts (12-0, 10-0) at 7 p.m. at TBHS.
