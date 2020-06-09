The Gillette Roughriders baseball team put its 12-1 record on the line Sunday in Rapid City, South Dakota. Two wins were the result, which is starting to become the norm for the Roughriders.
In Game 1, Bode Rivenes pitched a five-inning complete game to secure the 12-1 victory over Post 320. Gillette was tested a little more in the second game, but prevailed with a 6-2 win to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Cole Swisher was dangerous with the bat in his hand during the first game and went 3-3 with three RBIs. Brody Richardson also had a big game at the plate, driving in two runs with a double to start the scoring in the top of the first inning.
Kaleb Lewis and Zach Brown also contributed with multiple runs driven in. Lewis went 2-3 with three RBIs and hit his first home run of the season to give the Roughriders the 11-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Brown’s two RBIs came off a double that led to an 8-1 scoreline in the third inning.
After Rivenes’ winning effort on the mound in Game 1, the Roughriders got another good outing from Richardson in the second game. He struck out nine batters in 4.2 innings, allowing an earned run, before Hayden Sylte closed out the final two innings.
Dalton Martin went 1-2 at the plate and drove in two runs. His sacrifice fly gave the Roughriders the 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and a single in the top of the third put them up 6-0.
Gillette scored four runs in the third inning, including a solo home run from Jason Fink and an RBI triple from Matt Newlin.
The doubleheader sweep moves Gillette to 14-1, now that it’s quickly hit the 15-game mark in the season.
