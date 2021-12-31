Over the last seven years, Rhiannon Davis has learned all there is to know about bowling.
Davis, 17, is a senior at Campbell County High School. She took an interest in the sport after watching her stepfather, Ben Webster, bowl at Camelanes.
There isn’t a test Davis couldn’t pass in terms of understanding the sport. She owns 12 or 14 bowling balls — a number she and her mother Shana Webster can’t agree on.
Davis has learned to study oil patterns and how to calculate each shot in her head before launching the ball down the lane. Perhaps most importantly, she’s learned how to control her emotions throughout the course of a game.
The 17-year-old also has learned to control her many superstitions. Some superstitions are more universal than others, like how you never talk to a bowler who’s on a serious strike-streak.
But Davis’ superstitions stretch even further. She’s obsessive about wearing the right combination of jewelry during a tournament and she has to have two matching black socks separating her toes from her dark black shoes.
Her most serious superstition is to never bowl when there’s a set of splits on the two lanes next to hers.
“It’s just bad luck,” Davis said.
“Especially when one of them is a 7-10 split,” Ben said.
Wyoming is one of 31 states where bowling isn’t an official high school sport, according to bowl.com. With no team to join at Campbell County, Davis has instead participated in the sport through the regular and travel leagues as well as local and statewide tournaments.
In November, Davis won the girls single scratch state championship at the Wyoming youth state tournament in Casper. She also finished first in girls scratch, third in doubles scratch and third in team scratch.
This year was Davis’ fourth consecutive state title and qualified her for the Junior Gold Championships in Michigan in July.
The Junior Gold Championships is an annual national tournament for the top male and female youth bowlers in the country and features eight divisions, including U12 boys, U12 girls, U15 boys, U15 girls, U18 boys, U18 girls, U20 boys and U20 girls.
Davis has qualified for nationals every year she’s been in high school. This year will be her third time participating in the event. Davis qualified in 2020 but the event was canceled because of COVID-19.
More than just a game
Davis believes bowling is 90% mental and 10% physical. The sport has opened up opportunities for her that she otherwise wouldn’t have, including scholarships and the chance to impress college coaches at the national tournament.
Her ultimate goal is to bowl at the college level. As of now, Davis has five colleges on her list of possible destinations after she graduates from high school, including Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, Clark University, Coe College and Mount Mercy University in Iowa and Oklahoma Christian University.
With no high school bowling in the state, Davis has traveled an incalculable amount of miles over the last seven years to participate in tournaments. That makes her even more grateful to have the attention of a handful of college coaches.
“I’m just thankful that they’ve even looked at me,” Davis said. “There’s no competitions even near me for them to come and look so I’m just thankful that these coaches have really opened their eyes to say, ‘Hey, even though she’s from a little town in Wyoming, she’s here and she’s got talent.’”
Davis’ career-high game is a 258. While it’s always nice to have high scores, the most important recipe for success at a tournament like the Junior Gold Championships is consistency.
The tournament is an eight-day marathon starting with four days of practice and ending with four consecutive days of games where athletes compete for the highest pin count. Davis will participate in the U18 division.
“You have to know that you’re not always going to throw the best game, but I want to be consistent,” Davis said. “I want to have a good showing and I want to show how much I’ve improved over the last three years.”
The biggest factor in being a consistent bowler is controlling the emotions that come along with both good and bad results, Davis said.
“Anyone can go down the lane and throw the ball and hits some pins,” Davis said. “But there’s so many things that you don’t think. ... If you throw one bad ball and you throw a fit about it, you’re going to keep throwing bad balls.
“I used to do that. I’ll admit to that when I was younger. But then I learned that reactions are more important than how you’re doing.”
Not just a bowler
Davis grew up playing multiple sports but has recently trimmed the list down to bowling and softball. She’s also the clarinet section leader in the CCHS marching band.
Bowling isn’t the only sport she’s won a state championship in. Davis was a part of the Campbell County softball team that won the state’s first ever high school state championship last spring.
“They’re definitely special for their own reasons,” Davis said.
While Davis enjoys the team aspect of playing softball, the individual aspect of bowling is one of her favorite parts about the game. The sport teaches accountability and taking ownership of mistakes because there’s no one else to blame but yourself for a bad performance, Davis said.
As for the bowling environment itself, Davis feels a certain wave of peace each time she throws the ball toward the pins.
“At the end of your approach, you end up just sitting their watching your ball go down the lane,” Davis said. “It’s always just so quiet in your head. It’s peaceful.”
Davis’ goal is to put Wyoming on the map by turning in a good performance. In order to do so, she’ll have to pack plenty of jewelry and matching black socks to take with her on the trip.
The Junior Gold Championships will be played July 15-23 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
