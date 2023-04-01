Sundance Wicks knew at some point in his coaching career he needed to come back to his home state. When a coaching friend of his recommended he join Jeff Linder’s men’s basketball coaching staff at the University of Wyoming as an assistant coach, it didn’t take long to make a decision.
Wicks, a graduate of Campbell County High School in 1999, joined the Cowboys and coached through three seasons in Laramie. In his first season with Linder, Wicks helped turn the Cowboys’ offense around while dealing with challaneges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In his second year, Wicks and the Cowboys went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years. This year the team has struggled as the team finished 9-21 with a 4-14 conference record.
