The Post 42 American Legion baseball team went into Wednesday's doubleheader with Laramie hoping to end the regular season on a high note.
With the help of some quality pitching and situational hitting, the Roughriders did just that with a pair of wins at Hladky Memorial Stadium, beating the Rangers 4-0 and 11-7 to end the conference schedule.
In game one, senior Brody Richardson had a career day on the mound. In 6.1 innings of work, Richardson didn't allow a hit and struck out 15 batters in 105 pitches.
College-returner Dalton Martin relieved Richardson and recorded the final two outs in the seventh inning to complete the combined no-hitter.
Gillette took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second and added key insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth and sixth innings. Zane Eliason, Jason Fink and Martin each drove in one run apiece.
Matt Newlin fed off the momentum of game one's combined no-hitter and threw a solid game of his own in game two. Newlin pitched four quality innings before running into trouble in the top of the fifth, finishing with 4.1 innings pitched and six runs (five earned) with 10 strikeouts.
Bowen Rodriquez pitched 1.2 innings in relief and allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out one. Martin earned his second consecutive save by finishing out the seventh inning.
The Roughriders gained a comfortable 9-0 lead going into the fifth inning by scoring four in the first, two more in the second and three in the fourth. But Laramie responded by scoring six runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to cut the lead to 9-7.
Gillette added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth before Martin closed out the game to seal the doubleheader sweep.
Newlin, Joey Sturdevant and Kaden Race led the team at the plate with two RBIs apiece. Eliason, Martin, Cory Schilling, Mason Drube and Colton Gray each drove in one.
Wednesday was also senior night for the Roughriders as the program celebrated Richardson, Newlin, Eliason, Race and Gray with a pair of wins for their last regular season home games as seniors.
The Roughriders finished the regular season 48-32.
The Class AA state tournament will start Monday in Laramie. With a 3-9 conference record, the Roughriders will go into the tournament as the East No. 4 seed and will play West No. 1 seed Casper in the opening round.
For a Roughriders state tournament preview, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or read Saturday's print edition.
