Sydalee Brown led all Campbell County High School athletes at the State Indoor Track and Field Championships, running a personal best in the finals of the girls 200-meter run.
She was happy with her time of 26.58 seconds when she saw her time, which was good for second place, but she didn’t know how high up on the leader board it would place her.
“I was aiming for fifth,” said Brown, a sophomore.
Then she saw the “2” next to her name in the standings.
“I lit up. I can’t explain it. That’s a really good time. That’s the best time I’ve ever ran, even in outdoor,” she said. “It just gives me hope for the future.”
Brown was the highlight of the girls team, which finished seventh this year with 34 team points. Last year, the girls were near the bottom of the team leaderboard, with 11 points.
“It’s encouraging, because especially on the girls side, we have pretty much everybody coming back,” Campbell County coach Micah Christensen said. “It was a great state meet.”
Junior Lauryn Love repeated her third-place finish with a 39-feet, 11.25-inch throw in the finals of the shot put.
She was on pace for second and had consistent throws above 39 feet, but Sheridan’s Alex Cameron had an unexpected monster throw of 40 feet, 10 inches. Cameron’s best mark coming into the meet was 37-11.
“It was a big meet and I was obviously hoping to get better, but it’s all right,” Love said. “I’m just learning from it and I know what I need to fix. It’s still third (and) I act like I got last.”
Cheyenne Central’s Kaitlyn Migneault won the shot put with a heave of 41-feet, 1.75-inches.
Also for the Camels, sophomore Nyomi Moore made the podium in three of her events at the meet.
She was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 16-feet, 8-inches and was fifth in the 55-meter dash and high jump.
“I just wanted to hopefully PR in everything, and I definitely wanted to place in everything, and I did that. So I feel accomplished,” Moore said.
The girls team’s best relay was the fourth-place 4X200-meter squad of Brown, Charlotte Marasco, Aja Roberts and Moore. They had a time of 1:50.28.
Cheyenne Central won the girls state meet with 95 team points.
CCHS boys
The Campbell County boys placed 13th of 19 teams at this year’s state meet with 16 team points. Last year, the group scored five points and was second to last in the team standings.
Campbell County’s top placer was pole vaulter Eli Jones, who cleared 13 feet to place fourth.
Camel senior shot putter Vijay Pitter reached his goal a put of 50-plus feet when he beat that mark by half an inch in the finals to take fifth place.
“I finally hit that 50 marker,” Pitter said after the meet. “It felt great, a great way to end the season.”
Alex Erisman ran 8.46 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles to place sixth for CCHS.
Campbell County’s 4X200 relay of Dustin Froelich, Firdan Keflinzein, Kaden Race and Brandon Werkele was the boys team’s best relay. It finished fifth with a finals time of 1:35.77.
Sheridan won the boys state meet with 117 points.
The track athletes don’t get much of a break. The outdoor track and field season begins Monday with practice, and the first meet for the Camels is March 21 at Casper-Natrona County’s Glen Legler Memorial Invite.
