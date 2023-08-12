Marci Young has spent most of her adult life in the Campbell County Aquatic Center, spending years coaching the junior high kids in the Gillette Gators swim program. She moved to Wright in 1980 and was a swim coach there before moving up to Gillette in 1988 where she coached the local club team.
So when the Thunder Basin boys and girls swim coaching position opened up, she was the person that parents turned to for the job.
For the first time in her decade-spanning coaching career, Young will coach high schoolers now as the Bolts’ swim coach.
Young feels the program is in good condition with the number of kids she believes will be on the team. Many of the girls that she will coach in the upcoming season are girls that she has spent time with when they were in junior high.
Gillette has long been a force in the pool compared to the rest of the state. At Campbell County High School, the girls team has won 19 state championships, while the boys team has won 16. Since Thunder Basin opened, neither team has been able to find the success that the Camels had prior to 2017.
But Young has been around the city and its swimmers all through that time. She knows the history of what has been accomplished at the Aquatic Center, and she is ready to help put the program in a place that can bring Gillette’s swimming dynasty back — even if it’s now at Thunder Basin.
“If you look at (the Campbell County High School banners in the Aquatic Center) starting in ‘95, I had a (former) kid on almost every one of these championship teams,” she said. “To be able to take all the time and effort and knowledge that I gained over the years between coaching anything from a 6-year-old to kids who have gone on to swim in Olympic trials — it means a lot to me to take this program forward.”
Young’s top priority is to make sure every kid gets the specialized attention so that they can see growth in the pool. If a kid is struggling to break a plateau or are burnt out, she’s going to put them on another race to experiment and challenge her athletes.
As much as Young is going to push and work her swimmers, she wants to make sure the kids are having fun and building a positive culture together.
“Swimming is brutal — if you look at the type of practices that we’re going to be doing this year for boys and girls, it’s brutal,” Young said. “You have to make it fun somehow so that they accept that hard work and know that in the long run they’re going to have fun but you have to work first.”
Diving coach brings dive and gymnastics background
Jasmine Lewis came to Young with a detailed plan on how she wanted to build the dive program at Thunder Basin.
Lewis was a former diver who has spent the past few years working as a gymnastics coach. Young said her experience as a gymnastics coach will help her as she returns to the pool.
“When she sat down with the divers that came to our meeting the other day, they were so relieved that, ‘Okay, we have somebody that knows what we’re doing,’” Young said. “There’s not much difference in the basic skill in gymnastic and dive, you just have to remember pretty toes, pretty hands and don’t land on your face and don’t hit that board.”
Young said that Lewis will also be bringing some of her gymnasts with her to the pool. The two coaches want to build a sustainable pipeline of divers and welcome those who are new to diving to come and learn.
Practices for the Bolts start on Aug. 14 at 5:30 a.m. in the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
