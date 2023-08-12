TBHS Swim Coach
Thunder Basin’s new swim coach Marci Young has been coaching locals in the pool for the Gillette Gators club swim team for over three decades.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Marci Young has spent most of her adult life in the Campbell County Aquatic Center, spending years coaching the junior high kids in the Gillette Gators swim program. She moved to Wright in 1980 and was a swim coach there before moving up to Gillette in 1988 where she coached the local club team.

