For the first time in the school’s five-year history, the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team will go into the Class 4A East regional tournament as the No. 1 seed.
The Bolts clinched the conference’s top seed with a weekend sweep of Kelly Walsh and Sheridan. Thunder Basin has been the unanimous No. 1 team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings all season. The Bolts beat the No. 2-ranked Trojans 49-39 on Friday in Casper and the No. 4-ranked Broncs 63-40 on Saturday in Gillette.
The pair of wins pushed Thunder Basin to 17-3 on the season and 8-1 in conference play with one game left in the regular season. No. 3-ranked Cheyenne East is 7-2 in conference play and the Bolts hold the tiebreaker after beating the Thunderbirds 76-59 earlier this month.
Taking the No. 1 seed into regionals is a big accomplishment for fifth-year coach Rory Williams. The East region is stacked again this year and the top 5 teams in the rankings are all from the East, including Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne East, Sheridan and Cheyenne Central. The Indians went into the weekend ranked No. 5 and won both of its conference games against Cheyenne South and Laramie.
“Obviously it’s really neat and it’s a credit to our guys and to our program, especially in the East conference,” Williams said. “I call the East a monster, so to get the No. 1 seed with all these tough games we’ve had to play and to already have that locked up before the regular season even ends, it really is just a relief.”
The Bolts have been hitting their stride at the perfect time and pushed their defensive streak to five games of not allowing its opponent over 50 points this weekend. Thunder Basin also shot lights out against Sheridan on Saturday in its blowout win.
“We’ve just been locked in defensively,” Williams said. “These guys have really bought in to what we try to do and that is to take away the other team’s strengths. The effort on the defensive end has definitely increased and the guys know that’s how we’re going to win those tough games down the stretch.”
The Bolts’ last four wins have come against ranked opponents. Thunder Basin has beaten the No. 2-ranked team at the time of the game two weekends in a row (Cheyenne East and Kelly Walsh, respectively).
Arguably the worst game of the year for Thunder Basin was a 67-56 loss to Sheridan in January. But the Bolts’ only conference loss so far on the season has turned into a pivotal turning point for a veteran Thunder Basin squad led by five senior starters.
“We got beat pretty bad at Sheridan and our guys have really responded to that,” Williams said. “I really like how they responded after that.”
The Bolts haven’t lost a game since.
The goal now is to continue pushing the momentum through its last regular season against Campbell County on Thursday and eventually into the regional tournament.
“We’ve been playing really good basketball for the last month or so now and we just want to keep that going,” Williams said. “Now is the time to play your best basketball of the year and we have to keep building on that.”
The Class 4A East regional tournament will be played March 3-5 at Cheyenne South. The three-day tournament will seed all eight teams from the East No. 1-8.
Like any other coach on the East side of Class 4A, Williams knows seeding doesn’t matter much once the tournaments start.
“Anyone in our conference can beat anybody on any given night,” Williams said. “Obviously you get some fulfillment (for getting the No. 1 seed) but at the same time you have to still go out and win two of those games just to qualify for state.”
The Bolts won’t be focusing on how the regional seeding pans out this week. Thunder Basin will keep its focus on its last home game of the season against the Camels on Thursday.
Thunder Basin will host the Camels at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for senior night at TBHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.