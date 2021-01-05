After a long two-week break, the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams returned to action at the Campbell County Aquatic Center this past weekend.
The Camels and Bolts faced off against the Kelly Walsh Trojans and Buffalo Bison in a series of duals, with Thunder Basin beating Campbell County 91-24 and Buffalo 71-67 while the Bolts lost to Kelly Walsh 118-42. The Camels lost to Buffalo 82-28 and Kelly Walsh 126-21.
Coming out of the extended holiday break, Thunder Basin senior Caleb Carsrud said he and his teammates had to shake a bit of rust off getting back into the pool.
“It hurt. We all felt pretty tired,” Carsrud said about being a little out of competition shape. “We haven’t raced in a while and were kind of getting out of the groove, so it was kind of a shock to our system.”
Despite the layoff, Carsrud and the Bolts had a good showing. Defending state champion diver Isaiah Haliburton remains undefeated this season in the 1-meter diving event. His score of 454.45 was nearly 60 points more than second place.
Carsrud won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.37 seconds, 4 seconds ahead of Kelly Walsh’s Paxton Yakel. Thunder Basin freshmen Treyden Smith (fifth), Hayden Chambers (15th) and Reid Pollick (16th) also swam well while Campbell County senior Dustyn Viktora finished 17th.
Carsrud was second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.17, just behind Kelly Walsh’s Braden Lougee.
“I didn’t have my best time, but it still feels good to get a good race in,” Carsrud said about winning the 100-yard freestyle. “I wanted to win that 50 (freestyle), but I just couldn’t quite get him. He was a little bit too fast for me.
“I feel like if it was a couple weeks ago or a couple weeks after we practiced a little more I would have done a lot better in that race.”
The Bolts’ third event winner of the day was Ethan Tuckett. While he was the only participant in the event, his time of 6:03.40 had his teammates and coach Jade Moser cheering him on from the pool deck.
As a team, Carsrud said there’s a lot of excitement in the Thunder Basin locker room looking forward to the rest of the season.
“We got some fast freshmen that came up and we have some sophomores who are stepping into good leadership positions and there’s some juniors who are getting faster as well,” Carsrud said. “Everybody is really helping contribute to the team, and in that way it’s really exciting.”
Individually, Carsrud is motivated to win some hardware at the state meet in February.
“Last year, I had three or four months of training under my belt at this point and I’ve already beaten the times I was doing last year,” Carsrud said. “I feel great. Looking forward to the rest of the season and state, I’m excited and I feel like I’m going to do very well. I’m excited to see what my teammates are able to do as well.”
Camels’ Morton wins again
Campbell County’s two first place finishes came from senior Caden Morton. Morton won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.15 while his time of 1:04.74 was good for first in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Morton said he also felt the effects of the extended break.
“We didn’t have a swim meet that weekend before, so we kind of got into a hard intense training (and) we didn’t have the meets to get a little break,” Morton said. “I was a little rusty.”
Morton said the weekend home meet showed what he needs to work on the rest of the regular season.
“I have a lot to work on in my (individual medley),” Morton said. “I knew that Kelly Walsh had some pretty good swimmers, so I couldn’t slack off either way, but I just tried to do what I could, but there’s a lot of things to work on.”
With Campbell County having four swimmers, Morton said he’s excited to participate in the relay events during regular season meets going forward.
In his senior season, Morton also wants to bring some hardware back to Gillette from the state meet.
“I think I feel great,” he said about the final stretch of the season. “Once I get those things fixed, I’ll obviously get into gear and do what I can and have fun doing it.”
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin dive back into competition this weekend at the Campbell County Aquatic Center at 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
