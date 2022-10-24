Campbell County’s Ryan Drube competes Saturday in the 100-yard breaststroke event during the Class 4A east conference swimming and diving championships at the Campbell County Aquatic Center in Gillette.
The Campbell County Aquatic Center hosted the 4A East conference girls swimming and diving championships meet Friday and Saturday, where Campbell County swam its way to second place and Thunder Basin placed fifth.
Cheyenne Central won the two-day, six-team meet with 316 points, followed by Campbell County (263 points), Sheridan (203 points), Cheyenne East (188 points), Thunder Basin (154 points) and Cheyenne South (125 points).
