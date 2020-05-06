Junior high school cowboys and cowgirls around the state were hit with some rough news last week when their season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They did, however, compete in some rodeos during the fall season, and the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association will award the junior high competitors based on how they finished in the fall, according to the association’s website.
Gillette had some of the top junior high rodeo kids in the state, headlined by Keyton Hayden.
Hayden won the junior high All-Around Cowboy of the Year with 119 points in five events.
He also was No. 1 in tie-down calf roping with 37 points, first in team roping with partner Austin Pixley of Sundance with 26 points, and he was third in boys goat tying with 29 points.
Ava Reno, also of Gillette, was sixth for All-Around Cowgirl with 61 points. She also finished tied for the season lead in ribbon roping with 37 points.
Gillette’s Hayden Welsh, son of former pro bull rider Bobby Welsh, was second place in bull riding with 20 points behind Shoshoni cowboy Stetson St. Clair.
Gillette was going to host the state junior high finals rodeo before it was canceled.
The Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo and the National High School Finals Rodeo are still scheduled to happen.
Other local junior high competitors with top season standings:
- Rozet’s Kaeley Hutchison was second in the girls all-around. She finished third in barrel racing, second in girls goat tying and sixth in ribbon roping.
- Wright’s Caitlin Moore took fifth in the girls all-around. Moore was first in barrel racing and fifth in girls goat tying when the season ended abruptly.
- Rozet’s Talli Engel finished ninth for All-Around Cowgirl. She also was eighth in girls goat tying.
- Pixley was second for All-Around Cowboy after the fall rodeos. In his individual events he was fifth in goat tying, seventh in chute dogging, fifth in ribbon roping and fourth in tie-down calf roping.
- Gillette’s Talon Larson was 10th in the All-Around Cowboy standings. Larson was second in tie-down calf roping and fourth in chute dogging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.