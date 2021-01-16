The Campbell County High School indoor track team began its season at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House on Friday morning, with the girls placing second and the boys third.
For the boys, Cheyenne Central won the meet with a team score of 183, followed by Laramie (151), Campbell County (110), Torrington (36), Cheyenne South (36) and Burns/Pinebluffs (10).
On the girls side, Laramie won with a score of 149, followed by Campbell County (146), Cheyenne Central (125.50), Torrington (68), Cheyenne South (44), Burns/Pinebluffs (23) and Big Horn (8.50).
Individually for the girls, Nyomi Moore won two events for the Camels. Her time of 7.63 seconds in the 55-meter dash was good for first place while her distance of 17 feet, 2.25 inches was the top mark in the long jump. Moore also finished second in the high jump with a height of 4-10.
Lauryn Love won the girls shot put event with a heave of 42-7.25, followed closely by teammate McKenna Hayes in second with a distance of 34-2.
Charlotte Marasco won the 55-meter hurdles for Campbell County with a time of 9.34.
Cross-country standout Reilly Wilson earned second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.88.
Sydalee Brown also had a good first meet for the Camels, finishing in second place in the triple jump with a distance of 33-0.75 and the 400-meter dash (1:05.66). Brown also was third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.67 seconds.
Campbell County’s relay teams had a strong first meet as well, winning to 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:53.12. The team included Brown, Moore, Maddy Edwards and Aja Roberts.
The Camels’ 1600-meter sprint medley relay team of Wilson, Mari Bouzis, Taylor Burch and Aubry Dewine was second in 4:47.77.
On the boys side, the Camels won four of the 16 events.
Brandon Werkele won the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.66 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.93 seconds.
Campbell County dominated the 200-meters, taking the top-5 slots. Behind Werkele was Remar Pitter (24.38), Firdan Keflinzein (24.82), Angel Nava (24.83) and Dustin Froelich (24.99).
Froelich also won the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.25 seconds.
The fourth event winner for the Camels was Pitter, who won the long jump with a distance of 21-3.50.
Xander Beeson was place in the shot put with a distance of 43-3, while Cooper Stevens' throw of 39-11.25 took third place.
In relays, Campbell County’s team of Froelich, Werkele, Keflinzein and Braik Hurm placed second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:51.03.
Next CCHS indoor track is to host the Gillette Invite next Saturday at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.