Campbell County High School seniors Braik Hurm and Reilly Wilson were the top finishers at this year's Class 4A state cross-country meet in Ethete on Saturday.
Hurm finished in fifth place for the Camel boys with a time of 16 minutes, 36.67 seconds. For the Camel girls, Wilson finished seventh with a time of 19:42.76.
CCHS senior Sam Kjerstad also finished inside the top 15 for the boys, finishing 14th with a time of 17:06.94.
As a team, the Camel girls finished in seventh place with a score of 159 and the boys finished in eighth place with a score of 212. The Thunder Basin girls finished eighth with a score of 190 and the boys finished 11th with a score of 293.
Thunder Basin's top finisher was Abby Arnold in 20th place for the girls with a time of 20:52.43. Teammate Rylee Brandon finished in 29th with a time of 21:15.09.
Behind Brandon for the TBHS girls was Clara Bourgeois in 40th (21:44.98), Megan Doherty in 50th (22:20.78), Syri Johnson in 51st (22:25.76), Adelynn Matthews in 66th (24:20.45) and Rylee Hudson in 68th (24:44.82).
Alex Draper was the top finisher for the Bolts boys. Draper finished 38th with a time of 17:53.46.
Behind Draper for the Bolts was Spenser Erickson in 60th (18:36.73), Patrick Hardesty in 61st (18:40.43), Carter Matthews in 65th (19:01.99), Connor Phipps in 69th (19:25.73), Nicholas Juelfs in 76th (20:22.57) and Brandt Coombs in 78th (20:40.06).
For the Camel girls, Jayden Haugen finished 34th (21:22.99), Kendra Jensen finished 35th (21:30.40), Makayla Mayer finished 38th (21:40.42), Madison Melinkovich finished 45th (22:03.90), Bella Sheehan finished 61st (22:47.93) and Sammy Marshall finished 67th (24:40.92).
For the Camels boys, Corbin Branscom finished 52nd (18:16.04), Lawson Lutgen finished 70th (19:34.99), Deacon Cain finished 71st (19:40.94), Matthew Israelsen finished 77th (20:39.26) and CJ Gaskins finished 79th (21:07.83).
Cheyenne Central won titles on both the boys and girls side. Kate Brigham of Jackson finished first for the girls with a time of 18:38.15 and Mason Wheeler of Jackson finished first for the boys with a time of 16:10.45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.