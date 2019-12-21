It seems someone different steps up each game for the Bolts.
Saturday, it was sophomore McKale Holte who jump-started the Thunder Basin boys basketball team with his red-hot shooting in leading the Bolts to set a new school record with 21 made 3-pointers.
TBHS played like it had something to prove at the Flaming Gorge Classic following its first loss of the season Friday night. The Bolts were already beating Riverton 46-20 at halftime and kept their foot on gas pedal in the second half for an 83-33 blowout.
“Were came into the game hungry, especially after that loss to Rock Springs (Friday),” Holte said. “We had all night to think about it and we were playing a little angry.”
The Bolts scored 17 in the first quarter, an average start for them, but exploded in the second for 29 points. Holte hit his first two 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Ethan Cox and Deegan Williams each also added one.
Riverton didn’t help itself much on the defensive end of the floor. It sat in a 2-3 zone for the entire game and Holte took full advantage in the second quarter.
“We got into the middle of the zone really well and my teammates kept trusting me,” Holte said. “The second quarter, I really got it going. … I was feeling it.”
Holte’s second-quarter explosion consisted of five 3-pointers, bolstered by sophomore teammate Williams driving into the lane and kicking the ball out to shooters. Williams finished with 11 assists, while Holte scored all 23 of his points in the first half.
The Bolts were in complete control at halftime 46-20 before Holte handed the scoring duties off to senior Blaine Allen, who hit a trio of treys and had 13 third-quarter points.
Seven games into the season, the 6-1 Bolts don’t really care who’s shooting the ball.
“It’s good to know if you trust your teammates, you’re going to get the ball,” Holte said. “It makes us feel like we’re all to get out looks and get our shots.”
Williams, Cox and senior Hayden Sylte also nailed 3-pointers in the third quarter as the lead swelled to 68-28 heading into the fourth. That triggered the running clock and TBHS pulled its starters for the fourth quarter. The second unit continued to pour it on, though.
Junior Andre Felton was the high scorer in the fourth quarter with a pair of 3s and eight points, while sophomore Ryan Baker and senior Jackson Voigt each hit from long range as well. Voigt’s 3 with 5:40 on the clock pushed the lead to 75-30.
“(The second unit) came in and there wasn’t much of a drop off, if any,” coach Williams said.
Williams wants his team to be making 15-20 3-pointers a game and the only time the Bolts came up short of that goal was Friday night when they went 14-42 against Rock Springs. Saturday, they bounced back with 21, breaking their own school record from last weekend, and all 21 of them were assisted.
