Gillette College women’s basketball finally figured out its game in the final 6 minutes to open the Region IX playoffs Friday night in Gillette.
The Pronghorns led by a point early in the fourth quarter against the Northwest College Trappers, a team they had beaten twice earlier in the season by more than 15 points.
“We played really tense and not ourselves,” Gillette sophomore Molly Coleman said. “I don’t think we were on the same page as well. There was no real flow to the game.”
Then, the No. 21-ranked Pronghorns (27-4 overall) relaxed and finished the game with an overwhelming offensive outburst to beat the Trappers 70-58 at the Pronghorn Center.
“I think we finally relaxed. We played so nervous and tense,” Gillette College coach Liz Lewis said. “The thing that we got to understand is that we’re No. 21 in the nation, and I don’t think my team understands that.
“We’re a very good basketball team, and we are the ones that don’t need to be nervous, and that’s something that we have to overcome before Thursday.”
The Pronghorns seemed to get their flow back when sophomore Skylar Patton hit a 3-point bucket, her first of the game, with 5:05 left to play. The crowd let out a cheer of relief because the basket gave the Pronghorns a 6-point lead.
“Hitting a 3 is always like an adrenaline rush. It’s just a game-shifter when you hit those type of shots just to pull away,” Patton said. “Once the point difference is bigger, then it just lets us relax more and then, of course, when we’re relaxed we play better.”
Patton went on to draw a shooting foul on the next possession, and she hit both free throws.
Then Coleman took a charge when the Trappers (12-19 overall) came down the court and their 6-foot-1 forward Lucy Tuigamala fouled out.
“We’ve been working on that for the past two weeks. Us, (forward Brooke Gumber) and I, us bigs, just taking charges,” Coleman said. “I don’t like falling at all, so just getting in your stance and taking it ... was good.”
Pronghorn freshman Sydney Prather then hit a 3-point shot with 4:05 left to play, and after that one dropped the Pronghorns had completed a 10-0 run and led 61-50.
That was the difference, as Gillette outscored Northwest 23-13 in the final quarter to end Northwest’s season.
The Pronghorns escaped the first round of playoffs with a lot of takeaways as they move deeper into the postseason.
“It’s the same story we’ve had all year. We got to shoot better from the free throw line, and we’ve got to box out and control the boards more,” Lewis said.
Northwest hit 6-14 3-point attempts in the first half to help the team to a 35-33 halftime lead. Gillette hit 1-8 3s in the first half.
Pronghorns leading scorer Kobe King-Hawea took two fouls in the first half and sat out for more than 8 minutes in the first two quarters. She led the Pronghorns in minutes played going into the playoff game and averaged more than 29 a game before Friday.
Patton and Coleman led the Pronghorns with 18 points each, while King-Hawea had 17. Coleman also led with nine rebounds.
Trapper freshman Samiyah Worrell led her team with 16 points.
After the game, the Pronghorns signed autographs and took pictures with a line of young fans who came to watch them play their last home game of the season in the James Hladky Arena.
For the Gillette sophomores, it was the last time they’d get to be local Gillette sports celebrities.
“It’s not emotional until I walk out. I got to kind of keep it together while I’m on the court and while I’m in front of everyone,” Patton said. “I’m sure once I go back to my dorm room, it sets in and it’ll be a different story.”
Gillette College will play Thursday in Casper against the winner of the Trinidad State-Northeastern game, Lewis said.
